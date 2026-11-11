Sudan: Foreign and National Organizations, UN Agencies and Humanitarian Aid Commission Arrive in Bara

El-Obeid — A delegation comprising the North Kordofan State Humanitarian Aid Commission, the Social Welfare Sector, and several partners in the health, education, water and environmental sanitation sectors arrived in Bara on Tuesday, accompanied by representatives of foreign and national organizations and UN agencies.

The visit aims to assess the city's basic services in preparation for voluntary returns.

Bara Executive Director Mahmoud Al-Eisir commended the Armed Forces and supporting forces for their effective role in restoring the city to the bosom of the homeland. He welcomed the foreign and national organizations to the locality, noting that the city was lacking essential services after the Al-Dagalo family destroyed infrastructure and looted property.

He stressed that the return of residents required concerted efforts and called on organizations to intervene urgently.

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Acting Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Mohamed Al-Fateh Omar said the visit was undertaken in implementation of directives from North Kordofan State Wali Abdel-Khalig Abdel-Latif to assess the situation of services and public facilities.

He thanked the organizations for their visit and assessment efforts in preparation for emergency interventions to facilitate the return of residents.

Omar explained that the teams had visited the hospital, the health insurance facility, the midwifery school, several health centres, the water station and a number of schools across the city.

He noted that the organizations had witnessed the extensive destruction of civilian facilities, and commended the state government's commitment to voluntary returns, securing people's livelihoods and providing services to receive returning residents.