Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets WFP Executive Director

Khartoum — Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohieddin Salem received World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Luke Lindberg at his office on Tuesday.

The Minister welcomed the visiting Executive Director and expressed the appreciation of the Government and people of Sudan for the substantial assistance provided by the Programme to Sudan, particularly during the ongoing war.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to full cooperation and providing all necessary facilities to humanitarian partners.

The Minister also stressed the need to give greater attention and provide additional support to school feeding programmes for students in safe areas, with a view to ensuring students' stability and creating a conducive school environment.

For his part, Lindberg expressed his pleasure at visiting Sudan on his first foreign trip since assuming his duties late last month. He affirmed his personal interest in providing further support for the Programme's activities in Sudan and contributing to recovery and stability programmes in the country.

He also underscored the importance of involving women in the political process in a way that contributes to laying the foundations for peace, security and stability in Sudan.