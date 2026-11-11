Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets WFP Executive Director

11 November 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohieddin Salem received World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Luke Lindberg at his office on Tuesday.

The Minister welcomed the visiting Executive Director and expressed the appreciation of the Government and people of Sudan for the substantial assistance provided by the Programme to Sudan, particularly during the ongoing war.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to full cooperation and providing all necessary facilities to humanitarian partners.

The Minister also stressed the need to give greater attention and provide additional support to school feeding programmes for students in safe areas, with a view to ensuring students' stability and creating a conducive school environment.

For his part, Lindberg expressed his pleasure at visiting Sudan on his first foreign trip since assuming his duties late last month. He affirmed his personal interest in providing further support for the Programme's activities in Sudan and contributing to recovery and stability programmes in the country.

He also underscored the importance of involving women in the political process in a way that contributes to laying the foundations for peace, security and stability in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.