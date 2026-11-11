Nigeria: Wike Assures Abaji Residents of Electricity Before Election

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured residents of Abaji Area Council that electricity supply would be restored to the area before the January 16, 2027 elections.

Wike gave the assurance on Tuesday during a meeting with stakeholders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the Rainbow Coalition in Abaji.

He directed his Chief of Staff to liaise with the management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to ensure that electricity supply was fully restored across the area council before the election.

The minister said the prolonged absence of electricity had affected socio-economic activities in the area, leaving artisans and other business owners struggling to sustain their businesses.

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He urged residents to demand action from politicians seeking their votes, advising them to insist that the electricity problem be addressed before engaging in discussions about their political support.

Wike also assured stakeholders and party leaders that the Abuja University of Science and Technology, Abaji (AUTA), would soon be commissioned.

He said governance was about ensuring that citizens felt the impact of the dividends of democracy, adding that the APC-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had prioritised infrastructure projects capable of improving the lives of FCT residents.

The minister called on stakeholders, party leaders, traditional rulers, community leaders, youth and women groups to mobilise support for Tinubu, Senator Philip Aduda and the APC House of Representatives candidate for Abuja South, Danladi Chiya, ahead of the January 16, 2027 election.

In his remarks, the chairman of Abaji Area Council, Hon. Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, commended Wike for the construction of a five-kilometre road with asphalt overlay along the Unguwar Hausawa-Naharati axis of the council.

He said the road had opened up the area, encouraging more residents to build houses there.

Abdullahi also appreciated the minister for the construction of a police station with residential quarters in Yaba community.

The chairman assured Wike that the council would deliver its 10 political wards for Tinubu, Aduda and Chiya on the platform of the APC in the January 16, 2027 election.