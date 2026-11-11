Uganda: Former Workers to Sue Zziwa Sanctuary, Uwa for Shs1.5bn Over Wrongful Dismissal

A group of 170 former workers for Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary have threatened to sue Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary and Wildlife Ranch Limited and Uganda Wildlife Authority(UWA) over wrongful dismissal.

The group led by David Krispo Bakeine, a former ranch manager and other specialised conservation employees at Zziwa Rhino Sanctuary including rhino rangers, trackers, veterinary assistants and conservation educators among others have through their lawyers of M/S Bwagi and Company Advocates indicated that Bakeine was pursuant to Clause 7 of the Employment Contract dated January,18 2021, entitled to a monthly gross salary of shs4 million but during the initial six month period, received a mere monthly allowance of shs100,000 pending the resolution of administrative matters between the Ranch, UWA, and Rhino Fund Uganda.

He however says things changed abruptly.

"Prior to the commencement and disbursement of our client's full contractual monthly salary of shs4million, your management explicitly communicated via electronic message (WhatsApp) and various backdoor staff meetings held at Ziwa, that it would repudiate Clause 7 of the executed contract and refused to pay the agreed sum," the lawyers say.

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The add that Bakeine would later be unlawfully arrested, incarcerated contracting of typhoid directly linked to hostile working conditions at the sanctuary, followed by persistent administrative harassment

" This deliberate refusal to pay contractually agreed wages, coupled with harassment, left our client with no alternative but to tender a forced resignation under duress, constituting Constructive Dismissal under the Employment Act, 2006. (Cap 226)."

The lawyers say following the former ranch manager's forced exit, management unlawfully declared her persona non grata, blacklisting him across the rhino conservation sector in Uganda and depriving him of his specialized livelihood.

The lawyers says throughout Bakeine's employment, Ziwa Rhino and Wildlife Ranch Limited failed, refused, or neglected to remit statutory National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions in direct violation of the NSSF Act (Cap 222).

They add that there were accumulated unpaid salary arrears amounting to the differential between the shs100,000 allowance paid and the full contractual salary of shs4 million per month.

The notice to sue also indicates that in 2002, Ziwa Ranchers Ltd leased land at Buruli, Nakasongola District, to Rhino Fund Uganda (RFU) for a term of 30 years.

"However, in 2008, the directors of Ziwa Ranchers Limited incorporated Ziwa Rhino and Wildlife Ranch Ltd and unlawfully acquired parallel user rights over the same land. Through orchestrated hostility, physical blockades, security intimidation, and breach of the 30-year lease, you deliberately destabilized sanctuary operations, destroying the employment contracts and livelihoods of over 170 specialized staff," the document says.

It adds that Uganda Wildlife Authority, acting as a public statutory trustee under the Uganda Wildlife Act 2019, committed severe misfeasance in public office, procedural impropriety, and bad faith through deliberately disregarding executive directives.

"The third addressee(UWA) refused, failed, or neglected to implement the binding Executive Directive issued by H.E. The President of the Republic of Uganda directing the establishment of a 9-member National Rhino Management Committee to oversee national rhino conservation policy."

In the intention to sue, UWA is also accused of collusion and unlawful user rights allocation when it colluded private entities (Zziwa Ranchers Limited and Ziwa Rhino and Wildlife Ranch Limited) to grant parallel and conflicting wildlife user rights, deploying state-funded armed personnel at a private facility to intimidate legitimate conservation officers.

The former works say this directly caused the collapse of Rhino Fund Uganda's sanctuary operations and the destruction of over 170 specialized conservation jobs.

" Through administrative paralysis, bad faith mismanagement, and unlawful interference, the 3rd Addressee halted revenue-generating eco-tourism operations, directly causing the loss of billions of shillings in state revenue, concession fees, and conservation funding," they say.

The former Zziwa sanctuary workers say that Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) violated the National Rhino Conservation Strategy (2017-2027) by improperly planning translocations into unsuitable habitats (Ajai Game Reserve and Kidepo Valley National Park) and introducing apex predators without required risk assessments, endangering specialized field staff and calf survival.

They say they will be suing for declaration that they were constructively, arbitrarily, and unlawfully dismissed from employment due to the high-handed conduct, harassment, and contract repudiation by the three defendants and that they acted with gross procedural impropriety, bad faith, abuse of statutory authority, and committed misfeasance in public office.

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They add they will be suing for special damages totalling to over shs356 million comprising statutory notice pay, severance pay, salary arrears, and unremitted statutory NSSF contributions, compensatory damages for unfair termination, aggravated damages, punitive and exemplary damages.

The former Ziwa sanctuary employees will seek an order directing the Auditor General and the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) to conduct a forensic audit into the financial and revenue losses suffered by the Government of Uganda as a result of UWA's inactions at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary and an order compelling UWA to immediately execute President Museveni's directive establishing the 9-member National Rhino Management Committee.

The lawyers however say they can halt the impeding court case if the former sanctuary manager is paid shs976million statutory notice pay, severance pay, salary arrears, NSSF remittances, unfair termination compensation, aggravated damages, and exemplary punitive damages against UWA and terminal benefits and severance packages for all affected former specialized conservation employees of Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary are paid.

They say this ought to be done in 45 days from the date of the notice.