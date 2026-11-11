Uganda: Liaison Group Renews Sponsorship of Kinyara Golf Open for 15th Year

Liaison Group has renewed its sponsorship of the Kinyara Golf Open, extending a partnership with the tournament to 15 years as preparations get underway for its 28th edition, scheduled for November 19-21, 2026, at Kinyara Golf Course in Masindi District.

The renewal was announced at the tournament's official press launch held at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, Kampala.

The partnership, which began through Liaison Group's business relationship with Kinyara Sugar Limited, has grown over the years, with the tournament becoming a fixture on Uganda's golfing calendar. It brings together professional and amateur golfers, corporate organisations and other stakeholders for three days of competition and networking.

Speaking at the launch, Sarah Siryowe, General Manager of Liaison Group Uganda, said the company's continued involvement was driven by the role sport plays in promoting physical wellbeing, developing talent and bringing communities together.

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"Our continued support for the Kinyara Golf Open goes beyond sponsorship. It reflects our belief in the power of sport to transform lives, promote wellness, nurture talent and strengthen communities. Over the past 15 years, we have witnessed this tournament grow into an important platform for sporting excellence, meaningful relationships and business partnerships. We are proud to have been part of this journey and remain committed to supporting initiatives that create lasting value for society," said Siryowe.

She also highlighted the role of private-sector investment in expanding opportunities for young people to participate in sport and develop skills that extend beyond the playing field.

"Sport is an important investment in our young people and in the future of our communities. It teaches discipline, resilience, teamwork, leadership and determination - qualities that extend far beyond the playing field. As the private sector, we have an opportunity and responsibility to support platforms that nurture emerging talent, encourage participation in sport and make wellness an integral part of everyday life. Through sustained investment and strategic partnerships, we can contribute to a stronger and more inclusive sporting culture in Uganda," she added.

Beyond the competition, the Kinyara Golf Open provides an opportunity for participants from different sectors to interact, build professional relationships and explore areas of collaboration. The event also highlights the wider benefits of sports participation, including physical activity, mental wellbeing and social interaction.

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Organised by Kinyara Golf Club and Kinyara Sugar Limited, the 28th edition is expected to attract professional and amateur golfers from Uganda and neighbouring countries.

The three-day tournament will run from November 19 to 21 at Kinyara Golf Course in Masindi, bringing together golfers, corporate representatives, sponsors and other members of the sporting community.

The renewal of Liaison Group's sponsorship marks 15 years of involvement in an event that has combined competitive golf with corporate engagement. The company says it will continue supporting sporting and wellness initiatives as part of its wider community engagement efforts.