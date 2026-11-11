Liberia: Education Ministry Tops Mass Retirement List

MONROVIA — The Ministries of Education and Health account for the highest numbers of government employees among 2,718 civil servants scheduled for retirement on December 31, 2026, the Civil Service Agency (CSA) has disclosed.

CSA Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai said the Ministry of Education tops the retirement list with 1,493 employees, representing 54.9 percent of the total, followed by the Ministry of Health with 300 employees, or 11 percent.

The Ministry of Local Government accounts for 297 employees, representing 10.9 percent, while four other government spending entities account for the remaining 628 employees.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing on Tuesday, November 10, Joekai disclosed that the figures were obtained following a nationwide pre-retirement counselling and data collection exercise conducted across Liberia's 15 counties.

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He said the exercise identified 2,835 employees, including 2,718 scheduled for retirement at the end of December and 117 outstanding pension cases from previous years.

Of those scheduled to retire, 2,125 are men, representing 78.2 percent, while 593 are women, accounting for 21.8 percent.

Joekai further disclosed that the 117 outstanding pension cases involve 92 men and 25 women from 13 government spending entities.

The Ministry of Education accounts for 42 of these cases, followed by the Ministry of Local Government with 33 and the Ministry of Health with 19.

According to him, the CSA has begun compiling and reviewing retirement documents for submission to the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) for verification and pension processing.

He announced that the agency has extended retirement registration and documentation until November 30, 2026, to accommodate eligible employees who were not captured during the nationwide exercise.

Joekai explained that employees registered during the extended period are expected to receive their first pension payments in February 2027, including their January entitlements, subject to successful verification and enrollment.

However, employees already scheduled for retirement on December 31 are expected to begin receiving monthly pension benefits in January 2027, provided they complete the required procedures.

Eligible retirees are also expected to receive a one-time government retirement handshake payment in addition to their monthly pensions.

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The CSA Director General attributed improvements in retirement processing to strengthened coordination between the agency and NASSCORP since President Joseph Nyuma Boakai assumed office in January 2024.

He recalled that a similar nationwide exercise in 2024 identified 294 former civil servants who retired between 2018 and 2023 without receiving their pension benefits.