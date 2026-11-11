Liberia: Lofa to Host National Agriculture Fair

MONROVIA — Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah has announced that Liberia's third National Agriculture Fair will be held in Voinjama, Lofa County, from December 10 to 12, 2026, bringing together farmers and agribusinesses from all 15 counties to promote local food production and reduce dependence on imports.

The three-day event, under the theme "Growing More, Importing Less for Sustainable Development," will feature agricultural exhibitions, panel discussions, investment opportunities, and a food festival showcasing traditional dishes from across the country.

Minister Nuetah made the announcement on Tuesday, November 10, during the official launch of the fair at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia.

He said the initiative seeks to encourage increased domestic food production, strengthen agricultural value chains, and create opportunities for farmers, processors, transporters, and businesses supplying agricultural inputs.

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According to him, expanding local production would reduce food imports, conserve foreign exchange, and attract greater investment into Liberia's agricultural sector.

The fair will begin Thursday, December 10, with Liberia's national observance of World Food Day, organized in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Although World Food Day is internationally observed on October 16, Liberia will commemorate the occasion during the fair under the theme "Innovate Today, Nourish Tomorrow," highlighting technology and innovation in agriculture.

On Friday, December 11, FAO will host an agricultural finance forum to discuss challenges farmers and agribusinesses face in accessing loans and other financial services.

The day will also feature the inauguration of an agricultural mechanization service center in Voinjama.

Minister Nuetah disclosed that the government has received 304 pieces of agricultural machinery to improve farming productivity, while mechanization service centers have been established in six counties, including four in Lofa.

The fair will conclude Saturday, December 12, with a major agricultural exhibition featuring products from all 15 counties and a food festival during which judges will select the county presenting the best traditional dishes.

Nuetah recalled that the National Agriculture Fair dates back to 1956 but was revived in 2024 in Kakata, Margibi County, before being hosted in Ganta, Nimba County, in 2025.

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He said the annual event remains an important platform for promoting agricultural investment, increasing local production, and strengthening Liberia's food security.