Liberia: Gono Demands Youth Inclusion in Climate Decisions

MONROVIA — Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono has called for greater youth participation in climate change policymaking and environmental governance, stressing the need to empower young people to address growing environmental challenges.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Liberia Pavilion at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, Gono emphasized that youth participation must go beyond attending conferences to include meaningful involvement in environmental policies and decision-making.

She said young people possess the creativity, energy, and innovative ideas needed to develop practical solutions to climate change.

The Superintendent called for stronger collaboration among governments, development partners, civil society organizations, and youth groups to promote environmental protection and sustainable development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She noted that climate change affects livelihoods, natural resources, economic opportunities, and community well-being, making inclusive environmental governance essential.

The panel discussion, which brought together policymakers and experts, focused on climate resilience, equitable natural resource governance, and sustainable peace.

Gono emphasized that communities dependent on natural resources must be involved in decisions affecting their environment and livelihoods.

She further stressed that young people should not merely benefit from climate policies but actively participate in developing and implementing solutions.

Her participation highlighted Liberia's efforts to promote inclusive climate action and strengthen local involvement in environmental decision-making.