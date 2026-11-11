Liberia: Aml Steps Up Railway Safety Campaign

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has intensified its railway safety awareness campaign, engaging residents of Compound #3 in Wee Statutory District, Grand Bassa County, on measures to prevent accidents and protect lives along the Yekepa-Buchanan railway corridor.

The community engagement brought together residents, youth leaders, traditional authorities, local government officials, and representatives of the Liberia National Police (LNP) to discuss the dangers associated with unsafe activities around active railway lines.

Organized by AML's Sustainability and External Relations Department in collaboration with the LNP, the initiative forms part of the company's ongoing efforts to promote railway safety through public education and community participation.

Speaking during the engagement, AML Community Relations Manager Vaanii Kiazolu II emphasized that preventing railway accidents requires collective responsibility from the company and communities along the railway corridor.

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"Protecting lives along the railway starts with awareness and responsible behavior," Kiazolu said. "We want every resident to understand the risks and make safe choices that help prevent accidents in our communities."

He urged participants to share the safety messages with their families, neighbors, and particularly children and young people who may be unaware of the dangers associated with railway operations.

AML Deputy General Manager for Rail, Mulbah Gbozee, cautioned residents against walking or playing on railway tracks, crossing at unauthorized locations, or placing objects on the tracks.

He explained that trains require considerable distances to stop, making it extremely dangerous for pedestrians to attempt crossing when a train is approaching.

"Trains cannot stop immediately when an obstacle is detected on the tracks," Gbozee warned. "That is why it is critical for community members to stay off the railway and remain alert at all times around active rail operations."

Representatives of the Liberia National Police and local authorities reinforced the safety messages, encouraging residents to respect railway restrictions and report activities that could endanger lives.

They also urged community leaders to incorporate railway safety education into regular community meetings to strengthen awareness and prevent avoidable accidents.

The AML delegation included representatives from Community Relations, Rail Operations, Security, Health and Safety, and Communications.

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The Compound #3 engagement forms part of the company's broader railway safety program, which includes radio awareness campaigns, school outreach, community meetings, and its annual Rail and Road Safety Caravan.

Through these initiatives, AML seeks to educate residents living along the Yekepa-Buchanan railway corridor about safe practices and the importance of complying with railway safety regulations.

Community participants welcomed the initiative and pledged to work with the company, local authorities, and law enforcement agencies to promote responsible behavior around railway infrastructure.

AML maintains that sustained community engagement and cooperation with local authorities remain essential to preventing accidents and ensuring safer railway operations.