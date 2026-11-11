Mozambique President Daniel Chapo Named Patron of Golf in Africa

In an effort to transform its coastal economy and expand its presence in the international sports tourism market, the Mozambican government has launched a development strategy centred around high-end golf infrastructure. The new initiative coincided with Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo being officially honored as the "Patron of Golf in Africa" by the Africa Golf Confederation.

The continental distinction was presented to President Chapo on Saturday by Africa Golf Confederation President Johnson Omollo in the coastal city of Vilankulo, located in the southern province of Inhambane.

"President Chapo does not just love golf; he understands what golf can do for a nation. Jobs, investment, tourism, youth, diginity," said Omollo.

"By designating Inhambane to host many championship golf courses, he has done something historic. Inhambane will not be just once course. It will be Africa's golf destination. On behalf of our 31 member nations, we are honoured President Chapo has accepted to be patron of the Africa Gof Condederaton."

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Ugandan Omollo was last month re-elected President of the Africa Golf Confederation (AGC), securing an unopposed victory during the General Assembly held in Hammamet, Tunisia.

First Golf Summit

The ceremony took place during the first edition of the Golf Summit 2026, a high-profile event held under the theme "Where Nations Invest." The summit gathered institutional representatives, international investors, business executives, and sports experts to discuss strategies for integrating sports, leisure, and economic development across the African continent.

Speaking to delegates at the close of the summit, President Chapo emphasized that the economic potential of golf extends far beyond the sport itself. He argued that sports developments are crucial for the structural diversification of the national economy because they stimulate growth across multiple interconnected sectors.

"We are honoured to receive the distinction of 'Patron of Golf in Africa' in recognition of our role in promoting and elevating this sport on the continent," he said, adding that "this recognition reinforces our pride in seeing Mozambique increasingly present in the biggest stages of African sports. Let's go to work."

The president noted that large-scale golf projects directly drive business for the hospitality industry, transport logistics, construction firms, catering services, and regional suppliers. A primary goal of the development strategy is to establish a competitive local industry capable of generating sustainable employment opportunities and providing specialized professional training for nearby communities.

According to organizers, the title recognizes President Chapo's proactive role in promoting and developing golf throughout Africa. The recognition highlights his efforts to launch unifying sports initiatives based in Mozambique that actively engage promoters, stakeholders, and players from various African nations. President Chapo had previously accepted the patronage role following a unanimous decision by the executive committee of the continental sports body, stating his conviction that the sport serves as a tool for youth development, healthy lifestyles, and strengthening international cooperation.

To anchor the country's new tourism strategy, President Chapo presided over a groundbreaking ceremony to lay the foundation stone for a premium 18-hole golf course complex in Chigamane, a coastal locality situated on the outskirts of Vilankulo. An 18-hole design represents the standard regulation size required to host official professional tournaments, matches, and international championships.

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The Chigamane mega-project is engineered to act as a major catalyst for private capital, supplementing the region's existing luxury tourism assets, such as the nearby beach landscapes of the Bazaruto Archipelago. Local authorities view Vilankulo as the primary tourism capital of Mozambique, making it the logical focal point for infrastructure expansion.

To accelerate foreign investment and ensure the project's success, the president urged domestic administrative bodies to streamline licensing procedures and foster effective public-private partnerships. He also called on the National Agency for Tourism Development and Investment (ANDITUR) and the local golf association, AMOGOLFE, to work closely together to integrate Mozambican businesses into the emerging sports tourism supply chain.