Mozambique: Gaza Needs 18 Million Meticais to Tackle Drought

Maputo — Mozambique's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), needs over 18 million meticais (just over 280,000 US dollars at the current exchange rate) to respond to the drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon in southern province of Gaza, which is expected to affect 422,000 households.

According to INGD in Gaza, these figures serve as a guide for planning and mobilizing resources to assist vulnerable communities.

The 2026/27 rainy season points to normal rainfall in the Northern provinces of Nampula, Cabo Delgado, and Niassa. However, it points out a risk of severe drought in 76 districts across the southern provinces of Maputo, Gaza, Inhambane, and central provinces of Sofala, Manica, and Tete, due to the influence of the El Niño phenomenon.

As part of mitigation strategy against the impact of El Niño, the government announced an investment plan of 77 million US dollars in the construction and rehabilitation of water storage and supply infrastructure, as part of a weather phenomenon which could affect around 5.3 million people throughout the country. The overall plan has a budget of 401.8 million US dollars, of which 238.2 million US dollars have already been secured, leaving 163.6 million US dollars still to be mobilized.

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According to INGD, the lowest-impact scenario in Gaza involves strong winds and drought, potentially affecting approximately 320,000 households. Currently, supplies are being pre-positioned to address any potential worsening of the situation.

Authorities have approximately 40 tons of various goods in storage, with additional supplies expected to arrive. The province also has 282 risk management committees, involving roughly 5,000 people.

The effects of the drought are already being felt across various parts of Gaza, where intense heat waves have pushed temperatures to between 39 and 40 degrees Celsius. This is impacting agriculture, with reports of peanut, maize, and other crops beginning to wither.

Despite these challenges, authorities note that many communities have turned to cassava cultivation, which may help mitigate the impact of the dry spell.

According to Gaza governor, Alfeu Cuna, the province projects a total production of approximately 2.8 million tonnes for the 2026/2027 agricultural season, an increase of about 10 percent over the previous season "even as the region faces climate risks associated with the El Niño phenomenon.

Of this projected total, 413,000 tonnes consist of cereals, 112,000 tonnes of legumes, 1.2 million tonnes of roots and tubers, 741,000 tonnes of vegetables, and 450,000 tonnes of other cash crops.

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In the livestock sector, the province expects to produce 1,200 tons of beef, 240 tons of meat from small ruminants, 200 tons of pork, and 3,900 tons of chicken. The targets also include the production of 159,000 dozen eggs and 485,000 liters of milk.