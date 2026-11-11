Mozambique: Government to Use Big Data to Improve Disaster Preparedness

Maputo — The Mozambican government plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data to strengthen disaster preparedness, while prioritizing the expansion of broadband Internet access and the deployment of 5G technology as part of its digital transformation strategy.

According to Américo Muchanga, minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, speaking on the sidelines of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference, taking place in Doha, from 9 to 12 November under the motto "A Connected Digital Future", the government's vision of building an inclusive, secure and sustainable digital society, is based on technological innovation and the use of information and communication technologies as tools for development.

He identified the application of AI and Big Data in disaster prevention and management as a priority, aimed at improving the country's ability to anticipate and respond to natural hazards.

The minister explained that other priorities include developing new technological solutions and strengthening cybersecurity and data protection mechanisms.

Muchanga also held bilateral meetings with representatives of Saudi Arabia and Estonia to explore opportunities for deepening cooperation with Mozambique in communications and digital transformation.

The ITU Plenipotentiary Conference brings together representatives of member states to discuss international policies and priorities in telecommunications and information and communication technologies.