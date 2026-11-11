Mozambique: Chapo Launches Prospera to Strengthen Households' Productive Capacity

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has launched PROSPERA project, which is aimed at promoting access to knowledge, technical assistance, and technological innovation in the sectors of agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

The project, which was launched together with the 2026/2027 Agricultural Campaign, is also aimed at "strengthening the productive capacity of households and accelerating the transition toward a more organized, competitive, and agribusiness-oriented agricultural sector."

Chapo explained that PROSPERA is neither a financing program nor a scheme for distributing inputs or equipment, "it is an inclusion instrument that seeks to connect producers with the services available within the sector."

"This new mechanism is part of the Agricultural Transformation Program and seeks to establish a more direct link between producers, agricultural extension services, experts, financial institutions, and market operators, thereby facilitating access to information and opportunities throughout the value chains", he said.

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"It serves as an instrument for inclusion and coordination, designed to connect producers with the services and knowledge necessary to improve their decision-making and production practices", he added.

According to the President, the key innovation of the mechanism is the "Olá Produtor (Hello Producer) service", which will utilize artificial intelligence, complemented by expert support to address farmers' questions and provide assistance to agricultural extension workers.

"With PROSPERA, we aim to transform knowledge into better decisions, decisions into greater productivity, and production into prosperity for Mozambican families. The initiative incorporates two fundamental priorities of the Agricultural Transformation Program: strengthening food security and the resilience of farming households, on the one hand, and promoting agribusiness, industrial processing, and the commercialization of domestic produce, on the other", the President said.

The President called for greater coordination between primary production, industry, markets, and private investment, as part of measures to modernize agriculture.

Chapo also announced the introduction of a National Seed Tracking and Labeling System, which is a tool that allows producers to verify the origin and authenticity of seeds via QR codes and mobile phone messages.

The system is intended to enhance the traceability of agricultural inputs and facilitate the identification of certified seeds, given that the quality of planting material is a key determinant of production performance.

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The President also announced the creation of a dedicated financing line for cotton and oilseed value chains, with an initial target of reaching 10,000 producers.

This financing line offers a zero-percent interest rate to producers who are organized and integrated into the development network, while other eligible beneficiaries will have access to financing at an interest rate of five percent.

"These measures are part of the government's strategy to expand access to financial instruments and stimulate commercial production, particularly within value chains that offer potential for industrial processing and market access.

The launch of PROSPERA coincided with the start of the 2026/2027 Agricultural Campaign, with the motto "Let's Produce to Feed Mozambique", which sets production targets of approximately 4.5 million tons of cereals, including about four million tons of maize.

The campaign also anticipates the production of 1.2 million tons of legumes and 10.9 million tons of tubers, in addition to increasing output in the livestock, poultry, fisheries, and aquaculture sectors.

"We must transform our economy from a service-based economy to a productive one", he said.