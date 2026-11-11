Zimbabwe: Lobels Employees Drag Company to Labour Office Over Salary Disputes, Unfair Practices

NINE Lobels workers have lodged a complaint against the company, accusing it of failing to honour salary agreements and unilaterally changing their pay structure.

The nine are Samuel Chipatiso, Shepherd Chiguware, Punnity Mavhunduse, Edward Rujere, Charity Bitoni, Blessing Mandimutsira, Noel Mudere, Darlington Matunhira and Fenny Madondo.

The workers, through their lawyers, Mudimu and Maguranyanga Legal Practitioners, have referred the dispute to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, seeking intervention to resolve the matter.

In a letter to the Labour Officer, the lawyers said Lobels Holdings (Private) Limited had failed to pay the workers their full basic salaries as agreed in written salary review letters issued in 2019.

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The lawyers said the company had instead adopted a payment structure in which only 25 % of the agreed monthly remuneration was treated as basic salary, while the remaining 75% was paid as a hardship allowance.

They argued that the arrangement amounted to a unilateral change of the workers' employment contracts without consultation or agreement.

"Our clients accepted and relied upon those written undertakings and reasonably expected the Employer to implement the revised salary arrangements as communicated.

"However, contrary to its own written commitments, the employer has, from 2019 to date, failed, neglected and or refused to pay the complainants their full basic salaries as agreed and in the manner stated on the salary review letters," the lawyers said.

Some of the affected employees have worked for the company for more than 20 years.

The lawyers said the disputed salary structure had negatively affected the workers because benefits such as overtime, payment for unused leave days and pension contributions were calculated using the basic salary.

"This is prejudicing the complainants, as the basic salary is the one used to calculate and determine the following: overtime, cash in lieu of leave days and pension, among other calculations," the lawyers said.

The lawyers said the workers had engaged the company and made demands for the issue to be corrected, but their efforts had not yielded results.