Zimbabwe: Zimplats Appoints Mining Executive Clara Sadomba to Board

Zimplats Holdings Limited has appointed veteran metallurgical engineer and mining executive Clara Petronella Sadomba as an Independent Non-Executive Director, bringing more than 26 years of experience in mining, mineral processing and commercial operations to the platinum producer.

Sadomba's appointment took effect on November 1, 2026, following approval by the Zimplats board.

The company said her experience spans mineral processing, ferrochrome production, operational management, mineral marketing and logistics, adding significant technical and commercial expertise to its leadership.

She holds a Master of Engineering in Metallurgical Engineering from McGill University in Canada and is a registered Professional Engineer in Zimbabwe.

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Her career has covered smelting operations, metallurgical process improvement, mine-to-smelter value-chain integration, procurement and regulatory engagement.

Sadomba previously served as General Manager of Marketing at Zimbabwe Mining and Smelting Company (Zimasco), where she developed marketing strategies for a business with an annual turnover of about US$200 million.

During her tenure, she played a key role in reopening international markets and helping the company emerge from judicial management, gaining valuable commercial and business turnaround experience.

Beyond her corporate career, Sadomba is the founder and leader of Silvergill Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, an integrated mining logistics company established to address mineral transportation and rail-export bottlenecks in Zimbabwe.

Her contribution to the engineering and business sectors has earned her several accolades. She received top honours in the engineering category at the COMESA Federation of Women in Business Zimbabwe Chapter awards and has been recognised among Zimbabwe's top 50 exceptional women leaders.

She also received an ESG Leadership Award for her stewardship at Silvergill Enterprises.

As one of Zimbabwe's pioneering female metallurgical engineers, Sadomba has become an advocate and mentor for women pursuing careers in technical, operational and executive roles across the mining value chain.

Her appointment broadens the expertise represented on the Zimplats board, bringing together experience in engineering, mineral processing, logistics, marketing and corporate leadership.