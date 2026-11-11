Somalia: Somali Government and Opposition Agree On Security and Election Principles in Mogadishu Talks

11 November 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali federal government officials and members of the opposition Future Council have reportedly reached an understanding on key issues concerning national security, elections and political trust following a meeting in Mogadishu on Wednesday evening.

The two sides reportedly agreed to avoid politicising national security matters and to work together in the fight against armed groups, including Al-Shabaab and Islamic State (ISIL). They also agreed that Somalia's next elections should be based on political consensus and an agreement acceptable to all sides, rather than unilateral decisions.

The meeting brought together senior security and judicial officials from the federal government, including National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Director Mahad Mohamed Salad, Police Commissioner Brigadier General Asad Abdullahi Osman, Somali National Army Chief General Ibrahim Mohamed and Military Court Chairman Colonel Hassan Ali Nur (Shuute).

The Future Council delegation included former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, former prime ministers Hassan Ali Khaire and Mohamed Hussein Roble, opposition politician Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, lawmaker Abdullahi Arab and Mohamed Aden Koofi.

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The discussions also focused on rebuilding political trust and strengthening cooperation to create conditions for further dialogue and agreement on national issues.

The meeting comes amid growing political efforts to resolve disagreements over Somalia's electoral process and security arrangements, with the future of the country's elections remaining a major point of contention between the government and opposition groups.

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