Nigeria: Keyamo Flags Off Kogi Airport Construction, Says Project Will Attract Investment

According to the aviation minister, the proposed Kogi International Airport will stimulate investment and economic activities, arguing that infrastructure often precedes development rather than follows it.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo on Tuesday flagged off the construction of Kogi International Airport in Zariagi, saying the project could attract investment and expand economic opportunities in the state.

Mr Keyamo, who performed the groundbreaking ceremony alongside Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State, attributed the project to the federal government's economic reforms and the state government's infrastructure development priorities.

He said the removal of petrol subsidies and reforms in the foreign exchange market have increased revenue allocations to state governments, giving them greater financial capacity to undertake infrastructure projects.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, the minister said the airport project reflects a combination of federal economic policies and the governor's commitment to development.

"However, it takes two to tango. One, the positive policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vision of the Governor. These are the two things that combined to make this thing possible today," Mr Keyamo said.

He noted that increased revenue alone could not guarantee development without a leadership willing to channel public resources into infrastructure.

Mr Keyamo described the commencement of the project as a major milestone for Zariagi, saying it would give the community greater visibility in the aviation industry.

"What is happening here today, what the Governor has done today, will resonate many, many years, centuries after today, 500 years from today. Do you understand the significance of what is happening here today? Let me tell you the significance. Today, as from today, this village called Zariagi will be on the Global Aviation Map," Mr Keyamo said.

He defended the economic rationale for establishing an airport in a state where major international commercial activities are still developing.

"If you are waiting for the best international companies to be here, the best international hotels to be here before you put an airport, you wait for the next one million years, it will not come," he said.

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"It is the airport that attracts these developments. The airport is the precursor. The airport is the forerunner. The airport is the indicator of development," he added.

He expressed confidence that the facility will encourage businesses to establish operations in Kogi State, improve accessibility and strengthen the state's participation in domestic and international trade.

Governor Ododo said the airport is a strategic investment intended to unlock the state's agricultural and mineral resources potential by improving access to markets and attracting investors.

Kogi is endowed with mineral deposits, including iron ore, limestone, coal and marble, as well as agricultural produce such as cassava, rice, maize, cashew and palm oil.

The governor said improved transportation infrastructure will ease the movement of agricultural produce and mineral resources, create employment opportunities and support commercial activities.

The state government also expects the airport to contribute to tourism and the development of logistics services, including potential cargo operations.