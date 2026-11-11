Liberia: President Boakai Makes New Appointments Across Government

Monrovia-Executive Mansion, Monrovia -: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has made new
nominations and appointments to key positions across several government institutions as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public administration and institutional leadership.
The appointments affect the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Local Government, and
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Commerce and Industry, as well as the Monrovia City Corporation, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau, the National Insurance Corporation of Liberia (NICOL), and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR).
The President's nominations and appointments are as follows:
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Hon. Stephen J. H. Zargo - Ambassador Designate
- Hon. Jeremiah Solunteh - Ambassador Designate
- Ministry of Local Government
- Mr. Wesley D. M. Nyenatoh, Sr. - Superintendent, River Gee County
- Mr. Elijah G. Freeman - Superintendent, Grand Cape Mount County
Outgoing Grand Cape Mount County Superintendent Foley Kiatamba is to be reassigned.
III. Ministry of Commerce and Industry
- Mr. Ceebee C. D. Barshell - Deputy Minister of Commerce for Public Services.
- Monrovia City Corporation
- Hon. James Kpadeh Mulbah - Mayor
- Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau
- Mr. George Mulbah - Commissioner
- Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau
- Hon. Mike T. Swengbe - Deputy Director General for Technical Services
VII. National Insurance Corporation of Liberia
- Hon. John-Charuk Siafa - Officer-in-Charge
VIII. Independent National Commission on Human Rights
Following the completion of the vetting process by the Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia, President Boakai has nominated the following individuals to fill four vacancies at the Commission:
- Cllr. Philomena T. Williams - Commissioner
- Mr. Shiwoh Kamara - Commissioner
- Mr. Domah Cooper - Commissioner
- Cllr. Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh - Commissioner (re-nominated)
President Boakai has also extended special appreciation to Hon. Abdullah S. Swaray for
his service while holding over as Acting Managing Director of the National Insurance
Corporation of Liberia. Honorable Swaray also retains his position as Deputy Managing Director for Administration.
The nominations and appointments, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the
Liberian Senate.
The President has urged the newly nominated and appointed officials to discharge their
responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to public service, ensuring that the interests of the Liberian people remain central to their work.
Signed:
Atty. Kula B.N. Fofana
Presidential Press Secretary