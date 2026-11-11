Liberia: President Boakai Makes New Appointments Across Government

Monrovia-Executive Mansion, Monrovia -: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has made new

nominations and appointments to key positions across several government institutions as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public administration and institutional leadership.

The appointments affect the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Local Government, and

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Commerce and Industry, as well as the Monrovia City Corporation, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau, the National Insurance Corporation of Liberia (NICOL), and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR).

The President's nominations and appointments are as follows:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hon. Stephen J. H. Zargo - Ambassador Designate Hon. Jeremiah Solunteh - Ambassador Designate Ministry of Local Government Mr. Wesley D. M. Nyenatoh, Sr. - Superintendent, River Gee County Mr. Elijah G. Freeman - Superintendent, Grand Cape Mount County

Outgoing Grand Cape Mount County Superintendent Foley Kiatamba is to be reassigned.

III. Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Mr. Ceebee C. D. Barshell - Deputy Minister of Commerce for Public Services. Monrovia City Corporation Hon. James Kpadeh Mulbah - Mayor Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau Mr. George Mulbah - Commissioner Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau Hon. Mike T. Swengbe - Deputy Director General for Technical Services

VII. National Insurance Corporation of Liberia

Hon. John-Charuk Siafa - Officer-in-Charge

VIII. Independent National Commission on Human Rights

Following the completion of the vetting process by the Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia, President Boakai has nominated the following individuals to fill four vacancies at the Commission:

Cllr. Philomena T. Williams - Commissioner Mr. Shiwoh Kamara - Commissioner Mr. Domah Cooper - Commissioner Cllr. Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh - Commissioner (re-nominated)

President Boakai has also extended special appreciation to Hon. Abdullah S. Swaray for

his service while holding over as Acting Managing Director of the National Insurance

Corporation of Liberia. Honorable Swaray also retains his position as Deputy Managing Director for Administration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The nominations and appointments, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the

Liberian Senate.

The President has urged the newly nominated and appointed officials to discharge their

responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to public service, ensuring that the interests of the Liberian people remain central to their work.

Signed:

Atty. Kula B.N. Fofana

Presidential Press Secretary