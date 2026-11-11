announcement

WHAT: The Africa Day High-Level Side Event, at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). THEME: "Securing Africa's Water: Unlocking the Continent's Climate Resilience Goals" WHEN/VENUE: Thursday 12 November 2026 (High Level Segment) _Africa Pavilion, Time: 14:00-16:30, and Saturday 14 November 2026 Blue Zone - (Ministerial Segment), Side event room 4 - Aşik Veysel, Time: 13:15 - 14:45 WHERE: Antalya, Türkiye - At the UNFCCC Blue Zone WHO: On the margins of the 31st Conference of Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Africa Day high level side event will be jointly organized by the African Union Commission (AUC), the African Development Bank Group , the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD) the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Afreximbank and in collaboration with African Centre of Metereological Applications for Development (ACMAD)

Objective:

Africa Day at COP31 will seek to:

Secure high-level political commitment to scale up investments in water and sanitation as a foundation for climate resilience and sustainable development. Mobilise increased climate finance for adaptation, resilience-building and transformational investments. Strengthen continental cooperation on multi-hazard early warning systems and anticipatory action. Highlight the contribution of ecosystems, forests, islands and restored landscapes to climate resilience and sustainable development. Showcase African-led flagship initiatives, including the Africa Climate Commissions (African Islands, Congo Basin and Sahel) and transformative programmes such as the Great Green Wall. Build momentum toward COP32 and strengthen Africa's collective voice on implementation and climate finance.

Expected Outcomes

The event is expected to deliver:

A high-level political call for increased investments in water and sanitation, climate resilience and climate finance.

Stronger political support for scaling multi-hazard early warning systems and anticipatory action.

New partnerships and financing commitments for adaptation and resilience programmes.

Increased visibility and support for the Climate Commissions and flagship programmes

Strategic recommendations to inform Africa's priorities and engagement towards COP32.

Background and context

As the African Union advances its 2026 Theme of the Year on Water and Sanitation, "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063," Africa Day at COP31 will position investments in water and sanitation as a strategic driver of Africa's climate resilience, sustainable development and economic transformation. The event is organised by the African Union Commission, the African Centre of Meteorological Applications for Development, in collaboration with ClimDev-Africa partners - AfDB, AUDA-NEPAD, Afreximbank, UNECA and.

Water lies at the heart of Africa's climate agenda. It underpins food systems, energy generation, public health, ecosystem integrity, livelihoods and economic growth. However, increasing climate variability, recurrent droughts, floods and extreme weather events continue to undermine development gains across the continent. The anticipated 2026-2027 El Niño further underscores the urgency of strengthening preparedness, anticipatory action and resilience investments.

Africa Day at COP31 will therefore convene African Heads of State and Government, Ministers, development partners, financial institutions, the private sector, civil society and youth to advance a shared agenda centred on investments in water and sanitation, climate resilience and sustainable development.

The event also provides an important opportunity to build momentum between COP31 and Africa's hosting of COP32 in Addis Ababa in 2027, thereby shaping an implementation-focused African agenda built around investment, delivery and partnerships.

About Africa Day

Since its inception at COP17 in Durban, South Africa in 2011, Africa Day has become a flagship annual event of the African presence at the UNFCCC COPs. Jointly convened within the Africa Pavilion by the African Union Commission, African Development Bank Group, UNECA and partners, Africa Day provides a high-level platform for African leaders and stakeholders to advance a common continental voice on climate action, climate finance, adaptation, resilience and sustainable development. Over the years, it has evolved into the premier forum for showcasing African solutions, strengthening strategic partnerships and elevating Africa's priorities within the global climate agenda.

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