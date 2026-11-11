Liberia: Bong County Citizens Hail Lta's Decentralization - Pledge Their Full Support

Monrovia — Residents of Gbarnga, Bong County have hailed the insightfulness and cutting-edge approach of Board of Commissioners of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) to the cardinal responsibility of expanding its activities beyond Monrovia, in order to provide an atmosphere where rural residents have easy and unconstrained access to telecom-related activities and also have quick redress to their grievances.

The opening and dedication of the Consumer Support Center in Gbarnga, Bong County last week, according to LTA authorities, bear unprecedented testament to the noble ideals of decentralizing its activities in keeping with their own mandate as well as President Joseph Boakai's vision of making telecommunications an affordable national asset for all Liberians, no matter where they are located.

During the occasion marking the dedication of the Gbarnga Consumer Support Center, residents hailed the LTA team while expressing optimism the center will serve its purpose and that people in remotest parts of the county and the country will not be left out of the initiative.

Stakeholders and consumers inclusive of the Liberia Marketing Association, motorcyclists union and federation of Liberian youth (young people) of the county pledged unflinching commitment and support to the LTA decentralization efforts, terming a worthwhile undertaking and a timely platform where customers' voices will finally be heard and their concerns addressed.

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In separate statements during the ceremony, representatives of consumers and community groups recognized how Liberians depend heavily on telecommunications to carry out their daily activities, and the Center will provide an accessible platform to report concerns, seek assistance and receive the protection they deserve.

"We believe this center will provide consumers with an accessible platform to report concerns, seek assistance and receive the protection they deserve. Our hope is that this center will not just be an office, but a place where customers' voices are heard and their concerns are addressed," one stakeholder said.

"We congratulate the LTA on this initiative and look forward to our fruitful partnership in promoting customer protection in Bong County and its neighborhood. Thank you and God bless you."

Another speaker, speaking on behalf of community members, expressed appreciation for the LTA's engagement and presence in the county.

"We want to say thank you for every nice day. And we're so glad to have you here in Bong County. And we're so sure that we are fully in support of LTA in Bong County. And we'll make sure we work with you back to back, anytime you need us, we're at our office," the speaker said.

The stakeholders assured the LTA of their readiness to collaborate at all times to ensure the Center succeeds and serves the people effectively.

In a final recommendation to the LTA family, the speaker of motorcyclists appealed to the Authority to consider local people in its recruitment process for the Center and other LTA activities in the county.

He noted that Bong County has many qualified graduates with degrees who are capable of serving, and called on the LTA to ensure fairness and inclusivity in employment.

"There's the recruitment aspect. We have a lot of people who in the county are graduates with degrees. So we want to appeal to your office, when you people are doing the recruitment, consider our Bong County sons and daughters," he said.

"So we walk in peace and national peace. Thank you."

The dedication of the Gbarnga Consumer Support Center is part of the LTA's ongoing decentralization drive to bring telecom services closer to rural Liberians and ensure consumers no longer have to travel to Monrovia to seek redress.

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Stakeholders say they will continue to work with the LTA to promote customer protection, awareness, and accountability across Bong County and its environs.

Making special remarks at the ceremony graced by dozens of citizens and local county officials, LTA Board Chairman, Mr. Clarence Massaquoi expressed joy for the achievement, saying the event was "is not the mere opening of an office. It is promise made and promise delivered."

He also expressed appreciation to President Joseph Boakai for affording them the space to form part of his team. "We are more than humbled, we are more than happy to be a part of President Walker's team," he stressed.