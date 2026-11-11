Botswana Hosts WTT Youth Contender Series

Gaborone — The Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) is hosting the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender Series Gaborone 2026, which started yesterday until Saturday.

The competition has attracted entries from the host, Botswana, Sri Lanka, India, Croatia, Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa, Zambia, Namibia, eSwatini, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

According to BTTA publicity secretary and tournament media liaison officer, Tshegofatso Malepa Botswana would field a 30-member squad comprising 16 boys and 14 girls competing in the U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories.

Malepa said the selection was guided by the association's technical structures, taking into account players' performances, development and readiness to compete internationally.

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She said the squad had also been broadened to include players from different development centres and clubs, allowing more young athletes to benefit from the opportunity presented by hosting the competition.

Among the local players expected to make an impression are Boitlamo Nkele and Reneilwe Lekorwe, although Malepa said the association was keen to give all members of the squad an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities.

She said the association hoped the home-ground advantage would help the team compete confidently and fight for podium finishes.

Malepa said hosting the tournament would allow local players to gain international exposure without the financial and logistical demands of travelling abroad.

She added that the competition would also expose coaches, technical officials and administrators to international standards and provide opportunities to exchange knowledge with their counterparts.

Beyond athlete development, the association hopes the event will strengthen Botswana's reputation as a reliable host of international table tennis competitions.

Malepa said the association had also secured hosting rights for the 2027 ITTF-Africa Youth Championships, following Botswana's hosting of the 2024 edition, which attracted 18 countries. She said the association's long-term ambition was to produce athletes capable of representing Botswana at major international competitions, with qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games among its aspirations.

BOPA