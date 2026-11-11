Zimbabwe: Muzondo Bags Zimbabwe's First Youth Olympic Gold Medal

Zimbabwean sprinter Ropafadzo Muzondo has made history after winning gold in the men's 200m final at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, on Tuesday afternoon.

Muzondo clocked an impressive 21.04 seconds to claim the top prize, becoming the first Zimbabwean athlete to win a medal at the global youth sporting showcase.

The youngster delivered a good performance that lifted the country's flag high at the Youth Olympics, which are being held on African soil for the first time in its history.

His historic triumph has sparked celebrations within the country, marking a breakthrough for the country's participation at the global event.

Muzondo's achievement is also a good milestone for Zimbabwean athletics, with the sprinter emerging as one of the country's exciting prospects on the international stage.

The gold medal is Zimbabwe's first in the history of the Youth Olympics.