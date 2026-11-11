Zimbabwe: Constitutional Court Postpones Mnangagwa Term Extension Challenge

The Constitutional Court has postponed two applications challenging the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure to next Wednesday to allow the bench to be reconstituted following concerns over the participation of additional judges appointed under the contested constitutional amendments.

The applications, filed by Prince Dubeko Sibanda and Vhurande Mahlupeko, seek direct access to the apex court to challenge the amendments.

The postponement followed concerns over the participation of judges appointed under the Constitutional Amendment Act no.3, which is itself being challenged in one of the applications.

President Mnangagwa's lawyer, Advocate Hashiti, said the President was ready to defend the amendments before any bench of the Constitutional Court.

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"The court postponed the matters to next week because in one of the cases there is an issue about the appointment of additional judges to the Constitutional Court. So the court had to reconstitute itself to allow judges who are not affected by that amendment to sit," Hashiti said.

He said Mnangagwa's legal team had agreed with the court's position but remained prepared to argue the President's case regardless of the composition of the bench.

"And we made it clear that as far as the president is concerned, if we have a bench, judge from wherever, we are always ready to act," he said.

Professor Lovemore Madhuku, who represents the applicants, said the court had proposed that Mahlupeko's application be heard first because it directly challenges the validity of provisions used to expand the Constitutional Court.

Madhuku said the court had sought the parties' views on whether judges appointed under the contested amendments should participate in determining the challenge.

"We clearly said that we would prefer a situation where that matter is determined without the additional judges that were appointed pursuant to the amendment," he said.

He added that the applicants had no objection to Justice Antonetta Guvava sitting on the bench because her elevation followed the retirement of the former Chief Justice and was not part of the disputed expansion.

"We had no problems with Justice Guvava, who is the seventh member of the court," Madhuku said.

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The lawyers agreed to the postponement after the court indicated that Mahlupeko's application should be dealt with first, requiring the bench to be reconstituted before proceedings could begin.

Sibanda argues that the amendments cannot constitutionally extend the tenure of the sitting President and MPs who voted for them, citing Section 328(7) of the Constitution.

Mahlupeko, meanwhile, challenges the validity of provisions allegedly introduced into the Constitutional Amendment Bill without being published in the Government Gazette. These include the provision increasing the Constitutional Court's composition beyond seven judges.

The amendments, signed into law in July, extended Mnangagwa's current term from 2028 to 2030 and also provided for an extension of Parliament's tenure.

The changes have triggered a constitutional and political dispute over presidential succession, electoral timelines and the application of constitutional term limits.

Madhuku said the applicants believed the matter had reached a point where it needed to be determined.

"We really think that it's now time for this matter to be determined," he said.

The full bench is expected to sit next Wednesday to consider the applications for direct access. If the applications are granted, the applicants will be allowed to pursue their substantive constitutional challenges before the apex court without first commencing proceedings in the High Court.