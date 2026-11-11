Kenya/Cote d'Ivoire: Rising Stars Strike Late to Sink Ivory Coast and Edge Closer to Olympics Dream

11 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

NAIROBI — Kenya's Rising Stars took a crucial step towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games after edging Ivory Coast 2-1 in the first leg of their second-round qualification tie at Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday evening.

After a cagey first half that produced no goals, Kenya finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute through Henry Omollo, sending the home fans into celebration.

However, the lead lasted just nine minutes, with Oumar Konate restoring parity for the Ivorians to set up a tense finish.

Just when the contest appeared headed for a draw, Andreas Odhiambo came to Kenya's rescue, striking in the 84th minute to hand the Rising Stars a vital 2-1 advantage ahead of the return leg.

The victory gives Kenya something to build on as they travel to Ivory Coast for the decisive second leg on November 17, knowing that another positive result would take them a step closer to their Olympic dream.

Should the Rising Stars navigate past the West Africans, they will advance to the third round, where they will face either Gabon or Tunisia in March next year.

The qualification campaign also doubles up as the pathway to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Under-23 tournament.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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