East Africa: Uganda's Oil and Gas Investments Surpass Shs57 Trillion As First Oil Approaches

Uganda's oil and gas sector has attracted investments exceeding Shs57.4 trillion (US$14 billion), strengthening its position as a major driver of economic activity, employment creation and local enterprise development as the country prepares to commence commercial oil production.

The investments in the country's flagship petroleum projects have supported infrastructure development, created thousands of jobs and opened business opportunities for Ugandan companies supplying goods and services to the industry.

The Acting Executive Director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), Michael Otonga Ochan, disclosed the figures on November 11, 2026, during the Fourth Annual National Conference for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) working in Uganda's oil and gas sector, held at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

Ochan revealed that the sector had employed 22,234 people as of June 30, 2026, with Ugandans accounting for 18,958 jobs, representing 85 per cent of the total workforce.

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He said the figures demonstrated the growing contribution of petroleum investments to employment, particularly in engineering, construction, logistics, transportation, catering, security and other support services.

"The sector's contribution goes beyond investment in petroleum infrastructure. It is creating employment opportunities, developing local enterprises, transferring skills and increasing the participation of Ugandans in the country's economic development," Ochan said.

He also revealed that the cumulative value of approved Tier One contracts had reached US$7.6 billion (approximately Shs31.16 trillion), of which US$2.3 billion (about Shs9.43 trillion), representing 30 per cent, had been awarded to Ugandan companies.

The figures highlight the growing participation of domestic enterprises in the petroleum supply chain, although Ochan noted that more local businesses need to strengthen their technical capacity, financial resources and quality standards to compete for major industry contracts.

He said the transition to petroleum production and commercialisation would create additional opportunities for Ugandan businesses, particularly those capable of supplying specialised goods and services to oil companies and their contractors.

Since Uganda announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) in February 2022, the petroleum sector has registered significant progress, supported by investments in oilfield development and associated infrastructure.

The investments have also stimulated economic activity beyond the petroleum industry, benefiting construction, manufacturing, financial services, hospitality, transportation and other sectors supporting oil and gas operations.

Local enterprises stand to benefit from opportunities to supply equipment, technical services, accommodation, food, transportation and other essential goods and services required by companies operating in the sector.

Reflecting on the Authority's regulatory role, Ochan said PAU had, over the past 11 years, established frameworks and systems to guide petroleum operations, strengthened technical monitoring and compliance, and overseen the transition from exploration to the development and construction of major petroleum infrastructure.

He said the Authority had also prioritised national content development, environmental protection, occupational health and safety, and increased participation of Ugandans in the industry.

As Uganda moves closer to first oil, Ochan said the regulatory focus would increasingly shift towards ensuring safe and efficient petroleum operations, maximising resource recovery, protecting the environment and ensuring that petroleum revenues contribute meaningfully to national development.

He identified three interconnected priorities that should guide the sustainable development of the sector: economic sustainability, environmental and social sustainability, and governance and accountability.

On economic sustainability, he emphasised the importance of employment creation, skills development, infrastructure investment and economic diversification to ensure that petroleum development stimulates growth beyond the oil and gas industry.

Environmental and social sustainability, he said, would require prioritising biodiversity conservation, emissions management, climate resilience and the restoration of livelihoods affected by petroleum activities.

On governance and accountability, Ochan called for effective regulation, transparency and responsible management of petroleum resources to ensure that the benefits of oil development reach the wider population.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that petroleum resources are developed sustainably, with environmental protection, effective regulation and accountable management at the centre of our operations. The benefits must contribute meaningfully to national development and create lasting value for future generations," he said.

Ochan also called for stronger collaboration among government institutions, oil companies, civil society organisations and development partners, noting that constructive dialogue and meaningful stakeholder participation were essential to building public trust and addressing concerns surrounding petroleum development.

Reflecting on previous editions of the annual conference, he said the engagements had generated recommendations on improving coordination among civil society organisations, strengthening institutional capacity, enhancing information sharing, promoting youth participation and advancing evidence-based advocacy.

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He challenged participants to assess the implementation of recommendations from previous conferences and ensure that discussions translate into practical actions that strengthen the sustainable management of Uganda's petroleum resources.

Citing the Uganda SDG Progress Assessment 2026, Ochan noted that the country's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index had improved from 51.5 in 2015 to 55.84 in 2025, with 28 per cent of assessed targets reportedly on track.

He called for Uganda's petroleum resources to be leveraged to accelerate socioeconomic transformation, industrialisation, energy access and improved livelihoods while safeguarding the environment.

The conference, held under the theme "Advancing Sustainability in Uganda's Oil and Gas Sector: Progress, Lessons, and Look Ahead," brought together government officials, licensed oil companies, civil society organisations, development partners and other stakeholders to review progress and discuss sustainability priorities as Uganda prepares to transition into commercial petroleum production.

Ochan reaffirmed PAU's commitment to continued engagement with civil society and other stakeholders, emphasising that Uganda's petroleum resources must deliver lasting value for present and future generations.