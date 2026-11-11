Uganda: Doris Mollel Foundation Backs Charity Run to Improve Care for Premature Babies

A charity run organised by the Uganda Neonatal Nurses Association, with support from the Doris Mollel Foundation, is raising funds to improve care and survival rates for premature babies in underserved health facilities across Uganda.

The run, held as part of activities marking Prematurity Awareness Month in November, is targeting Bukwo and Amuria General Hospitals, where limited access to specialised newborn care equipment is affecting the quality of care for babies born too soon.

Premature babies are those born before completing 37 weeks of pregnancy. They are particularly vulnerable to complications such as breathing difficulties, feeding problems, inability to regulate body temperature and infections.

Dr Anita Tumwebaze Muhumuza, a consultant neonatologist at Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital, says premature births remain a significant public health concern in Uganda, accounting for approximately 14 per cent of deliveries.

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She says improving survival requires investment in essential equipment and health worker skills, particularly in facilities where specialised newborn care services are limited.

One of the key interventions being prioritised by the association is the provision of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines. The devices help premature babies experiencing breathing difficulties by keeping their airways open and supporting their breathing.

Uganda Neonatal Nurses Association president Judith Atucungwire says the charity run is part of a broader effort to address gaps in newborn care, particularly in hospitals identified as having high rates of deaths among premature babies.

The association is targeting the donation of five CPAP machines, together with their accessories, to support the two hospitals. The initiative will also provide training and mentorship to health workers to ensure they can safely operate the equipment and deliver appropriate care.

Atucungwire says last year's charity run supported three hospitals: Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, Kabale Regional Referral Hospital and Terego General Hospital. This year's focus on Bukwo and Amuria is intended to extend support to facilities facing challenges in providing specialised newborn care.

The campaign has attracted support from several partners, including PLASCON, which has contributed towards the purchase of CPAP machines, and the Doris Mollel Foundation, which is supporting both the event and the equipment fundraising effort.

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Doris Mollel, founder of the Doris Mollel Foundation, says reducing deaths associated with prematurity requires stronger collaboration across Africa, bringing together governments, health institutions, development partners and communities.

She says improving newborn survival should be a shared responsibility, particularly in communities where access to specialised care remains limited.

The Uganda Neonatal Nurses Association says the equipment donations will be accompanied by continued engagement with the beneficiary hospitals, including training to improve the quality of care provided to premature babies.

The intervention, health workers say, is not only about supplying machines but also ensuring that facilities have the skills and capacity to use them effectively.

As Uganda marks Prematurity Awareness Month, the campaign highlights the need to strengthen newborn care services, particularly in hospitals where shortages of equipment and specialised personnel can put the lives of babies born too soon at risk.