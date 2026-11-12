Congo-Kinshasa: Congo Ebola Cases Surpass 11,000 As Death Toll Reaches 5,387

The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded more than 11,000 Ebola infections as an outbreak that began in May continues to spread across the country and into other parts of Africa. Government data released on November 10, 2026, showed 11,042 confirmed cases and 5,387 deaths, giving the outbreak a case-fatality rate of 48.8%. The figures make it the second-largest and second-deadliest Ebola outbreak on record, behind the 2014-2016 West African epidemic.

The outbreak was declared on May 15 and is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which no vaccines or virus-specific treatments have been approved. The disease has affected 8 of Congo's 26 provinces, with transmission concentrated in the eastern regions of Ituri and North Kivu. Health authorities have reported deaths outside treatment centers, raising concerns about undetected infections and continued transmission in communities.

Delayed detection, conflict and pressure on healthcare services have made containment difficult. In parts of eastern Congo, insecurity has limited access to treatment centers and disrupted the movement of medical workers and supplies. The World Health Organization reported 10,668 confirmed cases and 5,198 deaths as of November 3, showing how the outbreak continued to expand before the government's November 10 update. Health officials have increased surveillance, contact tracing and infection prevention measures.

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The virus has also spread beyond Congo, with infections reported in Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria and France during the outbreak. Nigeria confirmed an imported case on October 20, its first since 2014, while Kenya has recorded 9 cases and 2 deaths. Some infected patients have also been evacuated to Europe for treatment. The outbreak has reached East, Central and West Africa, making it the most geographically widespread Ebola epidemic recorded on the continent.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have called for funding, medical supplies and support for affected countries. The response includes contact tracing, isolation, laboratory testing and protection for healthcare workers. Clinical trials are underway to evaluate vaccines against the Bundibugyo strain, with initial results expected in 2027. The 2014-2016 West African outbreak infected more than 28,600 people and killed over 11,000, providing a measure of the scale of Congo's current health emergency.

Key Takeaways

Congo's Ebola outbreak has become one of Africa's largest public health emergencies, with 11,042 confirmed infections and 5,387 deaths since May 2026. The reported death toll represents about 49% of confirmed cases, although this figure may change as health authorities identify additional infections and reconcile records. The spread across 8 provinces shows the difficulty of controlling the virus in areas affected by conflict, limited healthcare access and population movement. Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected people, including those who have died from the disease. It does not spread through ordinary airborne transmission, but patients can infect others after symptoms appear, making early identification and isolation important. The Bundibugyo strain presents challenges because vaccines and treatments approved for the Zaire strain are not approved for this outbreak. Healthcare workers must rely on supportive care, infection control, contact tracing and laboratory testing while vaccine trials continue. The spread to Kenya and Nigeria also highlights the risks created by travel between countries, although both have reported limited transmission compared with Congo. For governments, the outbreak increases demand for healthcare spending, medical supplies and trained workers. It can also disrupt transportation, trade and business activity in affected communities, particularly when treatment centers cannot operate or residents avoid public facilities. The World Health Organization has not recommended general restrictions on international travel or trade, emphasizing surveillance and containment instead. The next indicators will be the number of infections, deaths outside treatment centers, contacts monitored and access to medical care. Controlling transmission in Congo will remain central to preventing further spread across Africa.