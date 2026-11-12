Ghana Makes First Offshore Carbonate Discovery As Exploration Expands

Ghana has discovered hydrocarbons in an offshore carbonate reservoir for the first time, opening a new area for oil and gas exploration as the country seeks to reverse declining production. President John Dramani Mahama announced the discovery on November 10, 2026, during an energy conference in the Western Region. The find was made at the Nya Gyidie-1X exploration well in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block, approximately 148 kilometers off Ghana's coast. The discovery establishes a geological target beyond the sandstone formations that have supported the country's oil and gas industry.

Planet One Oil & Gas operates the 1,454-square-kilometer block in partnership with GOIL Upstream Limited and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). The Nya Gyidie-1X well was drilled in water depths of 2,289 meters and encountered hydrocarbons in carbonate formations at depths between 3,364 and 3,499 meters. The discovery represents Ghana's first successful exploration of a Cenomanian-Turonian carbonate reservoir as a primary target. Previous commercial discoveries, including those at the Jubilee, TEN and Sankofa fields, have been associated with sandstone reservoirs.

The companies have not disclosed the volume of recoverable hydrocarbons or confirmed whether the discovery can support commercial production. Planet One Chief Executive Officer Andaleeb Sehgal said further technical evaluations would determine the size of the find and the development approach. The company plans to continue offshore and onshore exploration over the next 12 to 18 months. Additional drilling and reservoir studies will be required before the partners can establish production potential and investment requirements.

The discovery comes as Ghana seeks to increase oil production following years of declining output. Crude production fell to 37.3 million barrels in 2025 from 48.24 million barrels in 2024, a decline of 22.7%. Output has fallen from a peak of 71.44 million barrels in 2019 as existing fields mature and investment in exploration and drilling remains limited. In June, Mahama announced $3.5 billion in investment commitments for the upstream petroleum sector to support exploration, field development and production.

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Energy Minister John Jinapor said the discovery supports efforts to attract investment and replenish Ghana's petroleum reserves. The government is seeking to expand exploration while increasing opportunities for Ghanaian companies in the energy sector. GNPC is also preparing exploration drilling in the Voltaian Basin, with operations expected to begin in 2027. The commercial value of the Nya Gyidie discovery will depend on further drilling, recoverable reserves, development costs and oil and gas prices.

Key Takeaways

Ghana's first hydrocarbon discovery in a carbonate reservoir could expand the country's oil and gas exploration prospects beyond the sandstone formations that have supported production since commercial oil extraction began in 2010. The Nya Gyidie-1X well provides evidence that hydrocarbons exist in a geological system that had not previously been established as a primary exploration target in Ghana. This could encourage energy companies to reassess offshore blocks and identify exploration opportunities. The discovery comes as Ghana faces declining production from its existing fields. Crude output fell to 37.3 million barrels in 2025 from 71.44 million barrels in 2019, reducing production volumes and placing pressure on petroleum revenue. New discoveries could help replace reserves and support future exports, government revenue and domestic energy supply. However, finding hydrocarbons does not guarantee commercial production. Operators must determine the amount of recoverable oil or gas, assess reservoir characteristics and establish whether production revenue would justify drilling and infrastructure costs. Deepwater projects require investment in wells, subsea equipment, pipelines and production facilities, with development taking years before revenue begins. The 2,289-meter water depth at Nya Gyidie also adds to technical requirements and project costs. Ghana's $3.5 billion in upstream investment commitments could support efforts to develop existing fields and explore new areas, but the impact will depend on project execution and commodity prices. The discovery also creates potential opportunities for Ghanaian engineering, logistics and oilfield service companies. For investors, the next indicators will be appraisal drilling results, estimated recoverable reserves, commercial development decisions and capital commitments. The discovery expands Ghana's exploration potential, but its economic impact will remain uncertain until the companies establish whether the hydrocarbons can be produced at a profit.