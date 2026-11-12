Liberia: Hor Cites Justice Ministry, Police and County Authorities Over Missing Grebo Citizens in Grand Gedeh

11 November 2026
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia - The House of Representatives- HoR has cited authorities of the Ministry of Justice, Liberia National Police IG, Grand Gedeh County Attorney, and County Police Commander to appear before it next week Tuesday to provide updates on missing citizens in Grand Gedeh County.

The decision follows a communication submitted by River Gee County District Two Representative Isaac B. Choloplay Wuo, raising concerns about the security situation in the neighboring county.

Representative Wuo in a communication to plenary on October 29, 2026, requested Plenary intervention into the reported disappearance of two Grebo citizens in May 2026.

He also raised concerns about the death of Grebo elder Sam Geekor, whose body was reportedly discovered on October 23, 2026, and subsequent demonstrations in Zwedru.

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The communication called on the relevant authorities to provide updates on investigations into the reported disappearances and the death of Sam Geekor.

It further requested details of security measures to protect lives and property, address community grievances, and prevent further violence.

Representative Wuo warned that failure to address the concerns could deepen mistrust, heighten tensions, and threaten peaceful coexistence among communities.

He clarified that the request was not intended to prejudge ongoing investigations or assign blame without credible evidence.

The House's action is intended to obtain official updates on the missing citizens, the investigations, and measures being taken to maintain peace and security in Grand Gedeh County.

Mainwhile, Representative Wou and Representative Sokarn are expected to visit Grand Gedeh County to organise a town hall meeting with the bereaved family and citizens in the county.

Read the original article on New Republic.

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