South Africa: Collapsed 'Cat' Matlala Plea Deal Exposes Alleged IDAC Plot Against Mkhwanazi Allies

Organised crime-accused Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala has, on day three of his testimony, claimed that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) was pursuing an agenda to weaken KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi by targeting senior officers aligned with him and dismantling his support base within the SAPS.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala returned to the Madlanga Commission for day three of his testimony, where he explained that Idac investigators were waiting for him to accept a plea and sentencing agreement, but the arrangement fell through when he refused to accept its terms.

The proposed deal related to the controversial R228-million SAPS Medicare24 contract case. Matlala had initially agreed to plead guilty to seven charges and receive a 15-year sentence, with seven years suspended -- effectively eight years in prison -- in exchange for turning State witness and implicating senior police officials.

Matlala told the commission that, while being transported to court on 13 July 2026, Idac officials phoned their superior to report that he would accept the deal. "I played along and told them that I would accept the plea deal," he testified.

He alleged that investigators told him their boss was depending on the agreement to proceed with the arrests of several senior police officers.

On that day, former Idac head Andrea Johnson was also scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission, but was taken ill and...