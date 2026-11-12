South Africa: The Invisible Winner - SA Counted the Votes - Who's Counting the Absent?

11 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Glen Mpani

South Africa has counted its votes. Parties are counting their seats. Coalition negotiators are counting their options. But who is accounting for the millions missing from the ballot box?

The most uncomfortable finding of the 2026 local government elections lies beyond the party rankings. According to the estimates used in our analysis, roughly twice as many eligible South Africans did not vote as voted.

That should interrupt the celebrations.

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An election can be successfully administered while revealing a profound weakness in political participation. A party can improve its share of the vote while remaining disconnected from much of the public. A council can acquire the authority to govern without securing the active endorsement of most eligible residents.

These realities belong in the same conversation as the results.

The improvement that conceals the gap

The Political Campaigns Resource Hub(PCRH) defines the "missing voter" as an eligible citizen who is either unregistered or registered, but does not vote.

Using PCRH's estimate of 45.5 million eligible citizens, a register of about 29.2 million and reported participation of about 14.9 million, the picture is stark:

  • About 16.3 million eligible citizens were outside the voters' roll.
  • About 14.3 million registered citizens did not vote.
  • Together, about 30.6 million eligible citizens were missing from the election.

These are estimates, dependent on the underlying population methodology and final participation figures. Their implication nevertheless deserves serious scrutiny: participation may...

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