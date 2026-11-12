Nigeria: 2027 - We Would Jack Up Minimum Wage to N120k for Kwara Workers - NDC Candidate

Governorship Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kwara State, Prof. Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia, has promised to increase the monthly minimum wage for civil servants from N70,000 to N120,000 if elected governor in 2027.

Ajia said the proposed salary increase would require an additional N4bn monthly.

He argued that the state could afford the commitment if public resources were properly managed and financial leakages addressed.

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Speaking on Wednesday during the News Keg Engagement Series at the Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin, the United States-based academic blamed the state's inability to improve workers' welfare on "the selfish disposition of those in government".

"If elected as governor, I will move our civil servants from N70,000 monthly salary to N120,000. We can pay the money. Our problem is just that those in government have not thought of it and have not reduced their craving for personal enrichment," he said.

The candidate said the proposed increase would form part of his Workers and Working Families Compact, which would also address promotions, working conditions and retirement benefits.

He explained that the implementation would be backed by payroll verification, costing of salary grades, consultations with organised labour and a credible funding timetable.

The 2026 approved budget puts the state's monthly direct salaries and wages at about N4.55bn, while total personnel costs, including allowances and pensions, stand at N6.01bn.

On pensioners' welfare, Ajia described the delay in paying gratuities, particularly outstanding entitlements dating back to 2014, as unacceptable.

He insisted that gratuity was an earned right rather than a favour from the government.

He said he would verify outstanding obligations, distinguish inherited arrears from new liabilities and publish funded payment schedules, with a commitment to prioritise the clearance of outstanding gratuities within his first four-year tenure.

According to him, recreational centres for senior citizens would be established in each of the 16 local government areas.

The NDC candidate vowed to restore the importance of elected councillors by providing functional offices across the state's 193 wards.

He said he would publish government revenue, expenditure and contract details to enhance transparency in the state and ensure the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act.

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He noted that a transparent government website and public information dashboard would make relevant government information accessible to residents and journalists without repeated formal requests.

He said his broader development agenda would include addressing infrastructural imbalance between Kwara's northern and southern senatorial districts and the entire state.