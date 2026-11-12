Mozambique: Government to Conduct Inspections in Over 5,000 Schools

11 November 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Zelio Tembe

Maputo — The Mozambican education ministry plans to carry out inspections in 5,250 schools in 2027 "as part of efforts to strengthen oversight and improve the quality of education."

According to Edson Macuácua, education minister, speaking at the opening of the First National Training Seminar for Inspectors, held in Ponta do Ouro, southern Maputo province, the target represents 35 per cent of the country's educational establishments, up from 4,880 schools (32.5 per cent) targeted in 2026.

However, the country's education system demands concrete measures more that just inspections. The country's National Association of Teachers (ANAPRO) has been calling for a response to the long-running dispute over the government's failure to pay teachers for overtime since 2023. ANAPRO once said that it has lost confidence in the government institutions it was negotiating with.

Anapro claims that all means of dialogue had been tried, without any satisfactory reply to their demands. The organization also says that it had approached the Education Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office, the Administrative Tribunal, the Ombudsman and the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, all to no avail.

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This means that the Macuacua, recently appointed as education minister, needs to take concrete measures to solve the current problems facing the sector, going beyond merely assessments in schools or holding meetings with former manages of the sector.

According to Macuácua, the government intends to strengthen on-site inspections to improve the quality of education, address irregularities and ensure better services to citizens.

"The inspector's place is in the school and alongside the community. The 2027 inspection programme will give priority to 220 institutions, while the government will continue training the country's 234 active inspectors", he said.

He explained that in general education, inspections will focus on effective teaching and learning outcomes, as well as in vocational education. "The emphasis will be on practical training and employability, while in higher education inspectors will assess the quality of courses and academic integrity", he said.

Read the original article on AIM.

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