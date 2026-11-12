Ethiopia: As Conflict Spreads From Moyale to Borana, Cross Border, Domestic Livestock Markets Grind to a Halt

Addis Abeba — A conflict that erupted in Moyale and spread to different parts of Borana, in southern Oromia, has entered its third week, severely disrupting daily life and bringing the areas main livestock market, a critical pillar of its economy, to a near standstill, residents told Addis Standard.

The ongoing fighting has disrupted livestock trade, driven down prices and left pastoralist communities grappling with mounting economic hardship as traders from across Ethiopia and neighboring Kenya withdraw from the region's major markets.

Bulee Waaqoo, a resident of Yabello District in the South Oromia Zone, told Addis Standard that vibrant livestock trading across Borana has virtually ground to a halt since the fighting began.

He said that nearly three weeks of insecurity have significantly eroded the value of pastoralists' livestock assets. A young bull that previously sold for between 120,000 and 150,000 Birr now fetches only 70,000 to 90,000 Birr, he said.

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"Traders coming from neighboring Kenya who used to purchase livestock from famous markets such as Dubuluq and Haroo Bakkee have completely stopped coming. Consequently, the cross-border livestock trade into Kenya has been entirely severed. Furthermore, buyers from various parts of Ethiopia have also stayed away since the fighting started, leaving the region's market completely paralyzed," he said.

Another resident, Culluu Jaatanii, from Dubuluq town, told Addis Standard that livestock trading across Borana Zone has declined sharply, exposing pastoralist households to severe economic hardship.

He said that following Haroo Bakkee, Dubuluq hosts one of the largest livestock markets in the zone, attracting numerous buyers, including traders from Kenya's Marsabit county, Moyale, Sololo and other areas.

"Now, all these traders are gone. The only people buying livestock are local butchers, who buy from us at very low prices. If the price suits you, you sell; if not, you leave it. But if you don't sell, your problems don't go away, so our only option is to sell our livestock at dirt-cheap prices," he told Addis Standard, describing the difficulties residents have faced over the past three weeks.

He added, "Where we previously sold one head of cattle to cover an expense, we are now forced to sell two because prices have dropped so low. This has severely hurt our economy."

A resident of Haroo Bakkee town also told Addis Standard that the town's Sunday livestock market, which typically attracts thousands of animals and traders from different parts of the country, has experienced a dramatic decline in activity.

"At the very least, traders from many places would arrive on Sundays to buy livestock, loading roughly 40 large trucks to transport cattle to cities like Adama, Mojo, and Finfinnee," he said. "Now, at most, only three or fewer trucks arrive. This highlights how few cattle are being purchased and how traders from the central parts of the country are absent."

He further recalled that large bulls and camels were previously purchased and transported across the border into Kenya. "Now, all of that has stopped," he said.

A resident of Nageellee Borana town similarly reported a sharp decline in livestock prices since the conflict began. He said a bull that previously sold for 170,000 Birr now fetches approximately 130,000 Birr.

He explained that the town's livestock market previously attracted large numbers of buyers who purchased cattle for transportation across the Kenyan border. Traders from different backgrounds, including Somalis, also regularly visited the market.

"Now all these traders are gone, with only a few coming exclusively via the Adama route. Even then, instead of buying at our asking prices or what we used to sell for, they purchase from us strictly on their own terms," he said.

An economist at Borana University, who spoke to Addis Standard, said the decline in the number of heavy transport trucks arriving at Haroo Bakkee market--from approximately 40 to three or fewer--indicates that the estimated market activity has contracted by more than 90%.

"The Borana livestock market is not just an income source for pastoralists; it also sustains small traders, livestock loaders and unloaders, vehicle owners, and local eateries. The absence of these trucks has left thousands without work, creating a complex economic crisis in the region," the economist said.

He further noted that the withdrawal of traders from Kenya, particularly Marsabit, Moyale and Sololo, as well as buyers from central Ethiopia, has effectively eliminated market competition.

"Previously, because domestic and foreign traders competed against each other, pastoralists received better prices. Now, with so few buyers, the market has fallen into the hands of a select few. Beyond cutting off border foreign exchange earnings, this also severely reduces the revenue the zonal administration collects from market taxes," he explained.

The economist also warned that the sharp decline in livestock prices has forced pastoralists who previously sold a single animal to meet household expenses to sell two or more, further depleting their assets.

"These dynamics risk causing severe long-term damage," he cautioned. "Pastoralists who used to sell one bull to buy multiple quintals of grain can now only afford a few quintals. This exposes the region's population to the threat of hunger and malnutrition."

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He also highlighted the long-term consequences of pastoralists selling their livestock at distressed prices to meet immediate needs.

"In particular, when breeding cows and young bulls, which form the future economic foundation of households, are sold off, pastoralists will have no means to recover once the war ends. This will lead to deep-rooted poverty, requiring many years for the region to bounce back," he said.

The economist called for three urgent interventions to prevent further economic losses among pastoralist communities: government and humanitarian organizations should use cooperatives to facilitate the purchase of livestock at fair prices and transport them to central markets; emergency food assistance should be provided to prevent households from selling livestock at reduced prices to purchase grain; and major trade routes should be secured to enable traders to resume business safely.

The residents and the economist interviewed by Addis Standard warn that continued disruption could leave thousands of pastoralist households facing hunger, asset depletion and prolonged poverty, with the region's economic recovery potentially taking years. AS