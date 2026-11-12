Zimbabwe: Zim Targets 600 000-Tonne Grain Reserve Amid El Niño Threat

Zimbabwe is targeting a 600,000-metric-tonne strategic grain reserve by October 2027 as the government steps up preparations for the anticipated impact of a strong El Niño weather phenomenon.

The government says it is strengthening national food security through increased grain storage capacity, irrigation development and drought mitigation programmes aimed at protecting vulnerable communities and livestock.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Zhemu Soda said the country had 365 688 metric tonnes of grain in its Strategic Grain Reserve as of 9 November 2026.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet press briefing in Harare, Soda said the government was leveraging new artificial intelligence-powered silos under the Enhanced Strategic Grain Reserve Pillar to achieve its target.

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"The Agricultural Rural Development Agency (ARDA) as the food security agent has contributed over 90% of the Strategic Grain Reserve Intake," he said.

The Presidential Gratitude Grain Collection initiative, which encourages households to contribute 10kg of grain towards national reserves, has so far collected 8,678 metric tonnes, representing an increase of 19% compared with the same period last year.

The government is also expanding climate-resilient agricultural production through its Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, with 14,971,621 plots established, representing 93.3% of the target.

Soda said 914 Ward Drought Mitigation Centres had been established out of 1,527 rural wards, as authorities intensified preparations for possible drought conditions.

Irrigation development has reached 308,969 hectares, with 119,068 hectares earmarked for maize production during the 2026/2027 summer season.

The government is also prioritising soil health and fertility improvement, with a new soil fertility map developed to guide agricultural interventions and improve crop productivity.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has recorded a strong wheat harvest following the 2026 winter cropping season.

A total of 130 316 hectares were planted, with 129,860 hectares harvested, producing 676 473 metric tonnes at an average yield of 5.2 tonnes per hectare.

However, the anticipated drought poses a significant threat to the country's livestock sector.

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Under the Livestock Drought Mitigation Pillar, approximately 2 248 498 cattle are considered at risk representing 38.9% of the national herd of 5 750 439.

The government is continuing with its Presidential Poultry and Goat Schemes as pass-on initiatives to strengthen household livelihoods and improve access to alternative sources of income and nutrition.

As of 4 November 2026, a total of 3 543 705 chicks and 6 897 goats had been distributed since the introduction of the programmes.

Soda said implementation of the 2026/2027 Summer Plan was being supported by government and sector-wide coordination, with each pillar assigned a champion under a private-sector-led coordination arrangement.

He said early warning systems were in place while communication with farmers and traditional leaders was being strengthened.

Farmer training and support from agricultural extension services were also being intensified to improve preparedness and help communities respond to the potential effects of the El Niño-induced drought.