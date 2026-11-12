Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves New Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2026-2030

11 November 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Cabinet has approved a new five-year National Anti-Corruption Strategy aimed at strengthening accountability, improving law enforcement and reducing corruption across public institutions.

The National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2 (2026-2030) is designed to provide a coordinated approach involving government institutions, civil society and citizens in tackling corruption.

Information Minister Zhemu Soda announced the approval during a post-Cabinet press briefing saying the strategy would strengthen the country's national integrity system.

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"The National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2 (2026-2030) provides a coordinated, Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society framework to address corruption and strengthen Zimbabwe's national integrity system," Soda said.

The strategy is anchored on six pillars: legal reform, stronger institutions, effective enforcement, public engagement, targeted action in high-risk sectors and digitalisation.

It seeks to improve the effectiveness of existing laws and institutions while strengthening mechanisms for investigating and prosecuting corruption-related offences.

Soda said the framework would place greater emphasis on preventing corruption, alongside investigations and prosecutions while introducing results-based monitoring to assess progress.

The strategy will also be integrated into government budgets and workplans with development partners expected to provide support while ensuring that Zimbabwe retains ownership of its implementation.

Its intended outcomes include more accountable public institutions, stronger legal and enforcement frameworks, increased citizen participation in fighting corruption and reduced opportunities for corrupt practices.

The government also hopes that digitalisation will improve transparency in the delivery of public services and reduce corruption risks associated with administrative processes.

The approval comes as Zimbabwe continues to face calls for stronger accountability, transparency and institutional reforms to address corruption and improve public confidence in governance.

However, the success of the new strategy will largely depend on its implementation, the independence and effectiveness of enforcement institutions and the willingness to hold those implicated in corruption accountable, regardless of their position.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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