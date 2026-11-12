Zimbabwe: Muguti Replaced As Mnangagwa Appoints New Local Govt Permanent Secretary

11 November 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa as the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, replacing Tafadzwa Muguti.

The appointment takes immediate effect, according to a statement issued by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya on Wednesday.

In the statement, Rushwaya said the appointment was made in accordance with Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"In terms of Section 205 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works," Rushwaya said.

"The appointment is with immediate effect," he added.

Pazvakavambwa's appointment comes two months after Muguti was appointed to the same position in September replacing Dr John Basera who was reassigned to the Zimbabwe Land Commission.

Muguti had previously served as Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs and Devolution before his transfer to the Local Government ministry.

Pazvakavambwa now assumes responsibility for the ministry overseeing local authorities, housing development, public infrastructure and public works across the country.

The government did not give reasons for the latest change.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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