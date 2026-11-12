Zimbabwe: Tiriparwendo Drama Cast Faces Eviction From Domboshava

The cast and operators behind popular local television drama Tiriparwendo, broadcast on national television, are facing eviction from Domboshava after Chief Chinamhora approached the High Court seeking to have them removed from communal land they allegedly continued occupying beyond an agreed two-year period.

Chief Chinamhora, who is the custodian and administrator of communal land in Goromonzi District, wants Tendai Kambalami and the Pasichigare Heritage Preservation Centre evicted from Nyamande, Marufu and Mandaza villages, arguing that their continued presence is no longer authorised.

In his court application, the chief said Kambalami first entered Mandaza village around 2010 in partnership with a local man known as Mandaza to shoot videos for Tiriparwendo.

However, their relationship reportedly deteriorated in 2011, prompting Kambalami to seek alternative accommodation in Nyamande village.

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The then village head, who is now deceased, allegedly granted him temporary occupation of the land for two years, beginning in 2011.

Chief Chinamhora argues that the arrangement was strictly time-bound and that Kambalami has no legal basis to remain on the land following the expiry of that period.

Instead of leaving, Kambalami allegedly erected permanent structures and established the Pasichigare Heritage Preservation Centre, subsequently asserting rights over the property despite the absence of clearly defined boundaries.

The chief further accused Kambalami of using the courts and police to harass villagers by initiating arrests over alleged trespassing and other offences, many of which he said were subsequently dismissed or discharged by the courts.

Central to the dispute is an authorisation letter allegedly produced by Kambalami to justify his continued occupation of the land.

Chief Chinamhora said he does not recognise the document as having originated from his office, arguing that it neither identifies the precise extent of the land allocated nor provides clearly defined boundaries.

He contends that the absence of such details has allowed the occupied area to expand beyond what was initially authorised.

The chief also argued that the purported authorisation did not carry the approval or recommendations of the relevant rural district council, which he says are required under the law.

He is asking the High Court to order the eviction of Kambalami, the heritage centre and everyone claiming occupation through them from the three villages.

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He is also seeking the demolition of structures allegedly erected illegally on the disputed land.

The matter is yet to be heard.