Zimbabwe: NSSA Loses Bid to Remove Arbitrator in U.S.$49m Beitbridge Hotel Dispute

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has lost its bid to remove an arbitrator handling a US$49.1 million dispute over the construction of the Beitbridge Hotel, with the High Court ruling that its complaints about procedural decisions did not establish bias.

High Court judge Justice Lucy Mungwari dismissed NSSA's application to have arbitrator Audily Chatora recused, allowing him to continue presiding over the dispute in which corporate rescue practitioners of Ceezed Construction (Private) Limited are seeking US$49,145,619.15 from the pension authority.

The judgment, handed down on November 5, 2026, found that although Chatora had made a procedural order without first hearing the parties, his actions did not demonstrate that he had prejudged the dispute or favoured the construction company.

Justice Mungwari said the court could not remove an arbitrator simply because a party was unhappy with procedural decisions.

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"It is not for this Court, in proceedings under article 13(3), to anticipate such a ruling or to correct a procedural order by removing the arbitrator," the judge ruled.

The dispute stems from a contract awarded by the State Procurement Board on April 1, 2010, for Ceezed Construction, formerly Costain Zimbabwe, to build the Beitbridge Hotel for NSSA at a tender price of US$17.37 million.

However, upon completion, the contractor prepared a final statement of account amounting to US$34.76 million, almost double the original contract price.

The company's joint corporate rescue practitioners, Raymond Bulimayi Sibanda and Oliver Mutasa, subsequently approached arbitration seeking US$49.14 million, an additional US$14.37 million above the final statement.

They argue that the additional amount was quantified using accounts associated with the project's quantity surveyor and architect.

The dispute is whether a valid final account was ever issued, a question that could determine whether the construction company's claim was brought within the contractual time limits.

NSSA maintains that the project architect issued a final account in February 2016 and that the contractor's claim is now out of time.

The corporate rescue practitioners dispute this, arguing that no valid final certificate was issued and that the architect remains responsible for completing that contractual process.

The arbitration took a contentious turn when the claimants sought to have project architect Arthur Matondo called to give evidence on whether he had issued the final account.

NSSA opposed the move, arguing that the architect's evidence could effectively determine the central question in dispute.

Although Chatora initially ruled that Matondo could not be joined as a party but could testify as an expert, he subsequently issued Procedural Order No. 4 on October 10, 2025, requiring NSSA to seek permission before introducing its own witnesses.

The order was made without either party having requested it or been heard.

NSSA argued that the arbitrator had effectively restricted its right to challenge the architect's evidence and had taken the side of the corporate rescue practitioners.

It subsequently challenged Chatora's impartiality, but the arbitrator rejected the challenge on November 10, 2025, prompting NSSA to approach the High Court.

The authority argued that the arbitrator's conduct created a reasonable apprehension of bias and that it was being led towards a predetermined outcome.

It also described itself as the custodian of public pension and social protection funds, arguing that it should not be exposed to what it called "a scheme meant to bilk it through a murky process."

However, Justice Mungwari found that Procedural Order No. 4 had not actually barred NSSA from calling witnesses or rejected any proposed evidence.

Instead, it required the authority to identify its intended witnesses, explain the relevance of their testimony and justify why the evidence was being introduced at that stage of the proceedings.

"The applicant's founding assertion that the arbitrator had already 'ruled' the applicant plainly overstates the import of the document," the judge said.

Justice Mungwari added that the arbitrator had not excluded the authority's witnesses and had left the door open for it to make an application.

"The applicant has not made one, so the arbitrator has refused nothing," the judge ruled.

The court further held that disagreement with procedural decisions, even where those decisions favour one party, was not sufficient to establish bias.

It found no evidence of private communication, undisclosed material, coaching or any other improper relationship between Chatora and the project architect.

"The decision to hear a witness whose evidence one party regards as partisan is not evidence that the adjudicator is himself or herself, partisan," Justice Mungwari said.

The judge emphasised that the architect's evidence had not yet been tested and that NSSA retained the opportunity to cross-examine him and challenge his account.

Justice Mungwari also rejected the argument that the arbitrator had changed his reasons for requiring NSSA to seek permission to call additional witnesses, saying the explanations given were consistent with concerns about procedural timetables, materiality and possible delays.

The court said the statutory test for removing an arbitrator required objectively justifiable doubts about impartiality or independence, rather than the subjective fears of a dissatisfied litigant.

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"The apprehension must be reasonable, informed and grounded in proved circumstances. It is not enough that a disappointed party honestly fears an adverse outcome," the judge said.

Justice Mungwari nevertheless acknowledged that the arbitrator's procedural order had been made without hearing the parties, describing his approach as "overelaborate and somewhat rigid".

But the judge said the cumulative circumstances did not establish that Chatora was incapable of determining the dispute fairly.

The court also rejected NSSA's argument that the corporate rescue practitioners should not have actively defended the arbitrator against the recusal challenge, finding that the Model Law expressly allows the opposing party to respond to an arbitration challenge.

However, the judge criticised some of the language used by the claimants' lawyers in opposing the application, saying descriptions of NSSA's challenge as "paranoid, infantile or desperate" were unnecessary and unacceptable.

The application was dismissed, with NSSA ordered to pay the first and second respondents' legal costs.

The ruling does not determine the merits of the US$49.1 million claim, which remains before the arbitrator.

It also leaves unresolved the central contractual question of whether the architect validly issued the final account in 2016, and whether the corporate rescue practitioners' claim against NSSA is time-barred.