Rwanda: Kagame Set to Visit Cambodia Ahead of Francophonie Summit

President Paul Kagame will visit Cambodia on November 13 for a state visit expected to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in trade, investment, aviation and tourism.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Cambodia sign two bilateral agreements

The visit to the Southeast Asian country, at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni, will take place two days before Cambodia hosts the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh on November 15 and 16, bringing together leaders of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

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According to a statement issued by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Kagame will have a royal audience with King Sihamoni at the Royal Palace.

He is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with Senate President Hun Sen, National Assembly President Khuon Sudary and Prime Minister Hun Manet.

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The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and identifying further areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Several agreements and cooperation documents covering trade, investment, aviation and tourism are scheduled to be signed during the visit.

The agreements are expected to provide new opportunities for economic and business ties, while expanding cooperation between institutions and private-sector actors in both countries.

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Rwanda and Cambodia have progressively expanded bilateral cooperation through agreements covering diplomatic consultations, financial sector development and cross-border payments.

In November 2025, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral consultations and a visa-free arrangement for holders of diplomatic and service passports. The agreements were signed during a meeting in Kigali between Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva and Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Prak Sokhonn.

Cooperation also extends to the financial sector. In April 2023, the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) and the National Bank of Cambodia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on financial sector development, providing for the exchange of knowledge and experience between the two institutions.

In May 2026, the two central banks announced a cross-border payment cooperation initiative aimed at improving digital financial connectivity and facilitating electronic transactions between the countries.

Announced during the 28th Conference of Central Bank Governors of Francophone Countries in Phnom Penh, the initiative is also expected to support trade, economic exchanges and tourism.

The planned agreements during Kagame's visit will build on these existing partnerships, extending cooperation into other additional areas.

Francophonie Summit

Following the state visit, Kagame will participate in the 20th Francophonie Summit bringing together leaders and representatives of the OIF's 90 member states and governments to discuss issues affecting the French-speaking world, under the theme, "Reinvest in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability".

One of the key items on the agenda will be the election of the organisation's next Secretary-General on November 16, for the 2027-2030 term.

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ALSO READ: Who gets to choose the next Francophonie Secretary-General?

Four candidates are competing for the position: incumbent Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwanda, Coumba Bâ of Mauritania, Juliana Amato Lumumba of DR Congo, and former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș.

Mushikiwabo, who has led the organisation since 2019, is seeking a third four-year mandate. She was re-elected in 2022.

ALSO READ: Mushikiwabo pledges to make Francophonie 'more influential, better governed'

The election will be decided by the OIF's 53 full members, although the organisation comprises 90 states and governments. Its membership also includes five associate members and 32 observers, which do not have voting rights in the selection of the Secretary-General.