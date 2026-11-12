Tanzania: VP Insists On Proper Financial Planning As He Sees Progress in 8.4bn/ - Bus Terminal Project

Songea — VICE President Deogratius Ndejembi has inspected the construction of the 8.4bn/- Namtumbo Bus Terminal in Ruvuma Region, emphasising the need for proper financial planning and timely implementation of government projects.

The Vice President conducted the inspection today, during his working visit to the region.

The project is expected to comprise a modern administrative building, a restaurant, a police station, shops and internal access roads.

Once completed, the facility is expected to improve transport services for residents, boost the council's revenue and create employment and business opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs.

During the inspection, he directed the council to ensure that construction contracts are realistic and aligned with available funds and implementation timelines.

He said proper consideration of financial capacity and project schedules when signing contracts would help reduce the government's burden of outstanding payments owed to contractors.