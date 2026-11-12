Ethiopia: PM Abiy Holds Talks With Qatar's Amir On Sidelines of COP31 Leaders' Summit

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a bilateral meeting with the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the sidelines of the COP31 Leaders' Summit.

According to a social media post by the Prime Minister, the discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Qatar and expanding cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Abiy shared, "I held a bilateral meeting with the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar on the margins of the COP31 Leaders' Summit to discuss strengthening our longstanding ties and advancing cooperation across areas of mutual interest."

The meeting reflects continued high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries, with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for expanded cooperation in areas of shared interest.