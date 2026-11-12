Liberia: Boakai Overhauls Key Government Positions

MONROVIA, Liberia, November 11, 2026 - President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has announced a new wave of appointments and nominations across several government institutions, including the appointment of a new Mayor of Monrovia, two county superintendents, and ambassador-designates, as part of efforts to strengthen public administration and institutional leadership.

The appointments, announced Wednesday by the Executive Mansion, affect eight government institutions, including the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Local Government, and Commerce and Industry, as well as the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC).

Other institutions affected include the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau, National Insurance Corporation of Liberia (NICOL), and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR).

Among the major appointments is that of James Kpadeh Mulbah as Mayor of Monrovia, placing him at the helm of the capital city's administration.

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In the Ministry of Local Government, President Boakai has appointed Wesley D. M. Nyenatoh, Sr. as Superintendent of River Gee County and Elijah G. Freeman as Superintendent of Grand Cape Mount County.

The appointments also affect the leadership of Grand Cape Mount County, with outgoing Superintendent Foley Kiatamba expected to be reassigned to another government position.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President has named Stephen J. H. Zargo and Jeremiah Solunteh as Ambassador-Designates. Their nominations are expected to proceed through the applicable confirmation process.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will have a new Deputy Minister for Public Services, with Mr. Ceebee C. D. Barshell appointed to the position.

In other appointments, President Boakai named George Mulbah as Commissioner of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, while Mike T. Swengbe has been appointed Deputy Director General for Technical Services at the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau.

The President also appointed John-Charuk Siafa as Officer-in-Charge of the National Insurance Corporation of Liberia.

In a move to strengthen the leadership of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights, President Boakai has nominated four individuals to fill existing vacancies at the institution following the completion of the vetting process by the Chief Justice of Liberia.

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The nominees are Cllr. Philomena T. Williams, Mr. Shiwoh Kamara, Mr. Domah Cooper, and Cllr. Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh, who has been re-nominated.

All four nominees are expected to serve as Commissioners of the human rights institution, subject to the applicable confirmation process.

The appointments come at a time when the Commission remains an important institution in promoting and protecting fundamental human rights, monitoring compliance with national and international human rights obligations, and holding public institutions accountable.

Meanwhile, President Boakai has expressed special appreciation to Abdullah S. Swaray for his service while holding over as Acting Managing Director of the National Insurance Corporation of Liberia.

The President emphasized that the new appointments and nominations are intended to strengthen government operations and improve leadership across the affected institutions.

He urged the newly appointed and nominated officials to discharge their responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to public service, stressing that the interests of the Liberian people must remain central to their work.

The Executive Mansion noted that the nominations and appointments requiring legislative approval remain subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.