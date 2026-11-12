Liberia: West, Central African Customs Vow Joint Crackdown On Cross-Border Crime

Customs authorities across West and Central Africa have pledged stronger intelligence-sharing and coordinated enforcement to combat rising cross-border crimes, including smuggling, illicit trafficking, money laundering, and organized criminal activities.

The commitment followed a five-day regional meeting in Liberia, where Customs officials warned that criminal networks were increasingly exploiting international trade routes and porous borders, requiring a stronger and more coordinated regional response.

More than 40 delegates representing over 17 countries, alongside regional and international partners, attended the 17th Joint Annual Meeting of National Contact Points (NCPs) of the World Customs Organization's (WCO) Regional Intelligence Liaison Offices (RILO) for West and Central Africa.

Hosted by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the November 2-6 meeting was held at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County.

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Discussions highlighted a major weakness in regional Customs cooperation: intelligence exchanged through national and regional networks often produces limited results when it is not followed by timely investigations, coordinated enforcement, and concrete action.

Liberia's Commissioner of Customs, Saa Saamoi, said the growing sophistication of criminal networks and increasing complexity of global supply chains required Customs administrations to strengthen their operational capabilities and adapt to emerging security threats.

He said Customs authorities must balance facilitating legitimate international trade with protecting national borders, safeguarding society and the environment, and ensuring effective government revenue collection.

"The intelligence shared but not executed to its logical conclusion is an effective failure of all the efforts that we put in," Saamoi warned.

He urged participating RILO administrations to strengthen national legal frameworks, invest in specialized professional training, and establish monitoring mechanisms to ensure intelligence reports translate into effective enforcement.

Saamoi also encouraged member administrations to ratify the Nairobi Convention and improve follow-up on intelligence requests, particularly those involving emerging patterns of Customs fraud and illicit trade.

He stressed that implementing the meeting's recommendations should remain a priority for consideration at the next meeting of Directors General of Customs.

Amandu Tejan Cisse, Director General of RILO West Africa, emphasized that the effectiveness of the regional intelligence network depended on strengthening the institutional capacity of National Contact Points.

He said these officials must move beyond simply transmitting information and become active links between national Customs administrations and regional enforcement structures.

Cisse called for clearly defined mandates, adequate resources, appropriate working conditions, and sustained institutional support to enable them to perform their responsibilities effectively.

He reaffirmed RILO's commitment to working with National Contact Points and the WCO Secretariat to improve intelligence exchange, strengthen operational coordination, and expand regional capacity to combat Customs-related offenses.

Diya Abezene Portia, RILO National Contact Point for the Central African Republic, called for modernized Customs enforcement systems and stronger regional partnerships to confront smuggling, prohibited-goods trafficking, money laundering, and transnational organized crime.

She stressed that intelligence was essential to anticipating Customs violations, strengthening risk-management systems, and improving targeting mechanisms to direct enforcement resources toward high-risk activities.

The meeting concluded with recommendations aimed at transforming intelligence-sharing into more effective regional enforcement operations.

Delegates called for stronger National Contact Points, improved communication among national and regional intelligence networks, and more systematic analysis of information gathered through domestic and international operations.

They also recommended expanded professional training in intelligence analysis, risk management, targeting, and operational coordination, alongside better documentation and follow-up of intelligence requests under the Customs Memorandum Plan.

Other priorities included regular assessments of adopted recommendations, wider engagement with the global RILO network, and closer collaboration with national, regional, and international law enforcement agencies.

The recommendations further emphasized stronger national legislation and appropriate sanctions to address illicit trafficking and illicit financial flows.

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Customs administrations were urged to provide National Contact Points with adequate resources, recognize their contributions, and ensure their active participation in regional anti-fraud initiatives.

Officials were also encouraged to strengthen intelligence reporting, submit annual reports in English or French, regularly brief their Directors General on emerging threats, and deepen engagement with the WCO's Customs Law Enforcement Intelligence and Collaboration (CLIC) platform and other intelligence systems.

The discussions underscored the wider economic and security implications of cross-border criminal activities, which can deprive governments of revenue, undermine legitimate businesses, distort markets, and expose national economies to organized criminal networks.

For Liberia, hosting the regional meeting provided an opportunity to strengthen its role in Customs cooperation and contribute to intelligence-led border security.

Through the gathering, the LRA brought together regional administrations and international partners to exchange experiences, reinforce professional networks, and advance a common approach to emerging cross-border threats.