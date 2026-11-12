Uganda: Museveni Mourns Bukoova Mayor Ignatius Kagawa, Calls for Road Safety

President Museveni has mourned the late Ignatius Kagawa, Mayor of Bukoova Town Council in Luuka District, describing him as a nationalist and patriot who contributed to Uganda's development.

The President said Kagawa's death was a significant loss to his family, the people of Bukoova, Luuka District and the wider Busoga Sub-region.

Museveni's condolence message was delivered on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, by Jimmy Nambiro, the President's Private Secretary in charge of Education and Skilling, during Kagawa's funeral in Bukanha Village, Bukoova Town Council, Luuka District.

"On behalf of the Government, on behalf of the NRM Party, and on my own behalf, I wish to extend heartfelt condolences to the family of Ignatius Kagawa," the President said.

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Museveni said he was deeply saddened by news of Kagawa's death in a road accident on November 7, 2026, while he was travelling home from a meeting of chairpersons of lower local governments in the Busoga Sub-region.

Kagawa had served as Mayor of Bukoova Town Council for only six months before his untimely death.

The President said he had received a briefing from Alhaji Faruk Kirunda, the Special Presidential Assistant for Press and Mobilisation and Deputy Press Secretary, about the late mayor's selfless service and patriotic contribution to his community.

According to Museveni, Kagawa embodied values promoted by the National Resistance Movement (NRM), including development, patriotism, self-sufficiency and commitment to serving the people.

In his condolence message, the President also raised concerns about increasing indiscipline among motorists, warning that reckless road use was undermining the benefits of the country's expanding road infrastructure.

He noted that Kagawa was killed while riding a motorcycle in Iganga Town, where traffic speeds are expected to be regulated.

"The NRM government has paved many new roads in the country, but the discipline of drivers on these roads is now becoming a major concern for the government," Museveni said.

The President's remarks highlighted the need for greater responsibility among motorists and stricter observance of traffic regulations to reduce road accidents.

Turning to development in Busoga, Museveni encouraged residents to take advantage of government wealth creation initiatives, particularly the Parish Development Model (PDM) and the four-acre model, to improve household incomes and livelihoods.

He also highlighted the ongoing construction of the Iganga-Luuka-Kamuli road, saying the project would improve connectivity, ease the transportation of goods and link the region to wider markets.

The President explained that the road would facilitate the movement of agricultural produce towards Lango through ferry transport and onward to markets in Kenya.

He urged residents to embrace government development programmes and actively participate in wealth creation initiatives to improve their economic circumstances.

The NRM Chairperson for Luuka District and Member of Parliament for Luuka South, Stephen Kisa Bakubalwayo, also paid tribute to the deceased, describing him as a committed party member with exceptional mobilisation skills.

Kisa, who also delivered a condolence message on behalf of Luuka District Woman Member of Parliament Annet Nabirye, said Kagawa's death had left a significant gap within the NRM fraternity in Luuka District and the wider Busoga Sub-region.

He called on residents to uphold love, unity and mutual support, noting that the deceased had a genuine desire to see others prosper and was passionate about the development of his community.

As part of his support to the bereaved family, Kisa pledged to sponsor the education of one of Kagawa's children, Raymond, from Primary Four through Senior Six.

Meanwhile, LC III Chairpersons from across the Busoga Sub-region, led by Emmanuel Mukisa, Chairperson of Bulanga Town Council and the Busoga Lower Local Government Association, commended Alhaji Faruk Kirunda for supporting the bereaved family.

Mukisa said Kirunda had stood with the family since Kagawa's death on November 7, ensuring that funeral arrangements were adequately catered for and that the deceased received a dignified send-off.

He also thanked President Museveni for sharing in the family's grief and extending a condolence contribution of Shs10 million.

According to Mukisa, the contribution was intended to support funeral arrangements and provide assistance to the family left behind, comprising two widows and six children.

He called on leaders across the region to strengthen unity and cooperation in promoting development and advancing the interests of the Busoga Sub-region.

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Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Kagawa's brother, Kifamulusi Isabirye, said the deceased was born on October 12, 1983, and died on November 7, 2026, following a road accident in Iganga. He said Kagawa was 43 years old at the time of his death.

Isabirye expressed gratitude to President Museveni, Alhaji Faruk Kirunda, Professor Muhammad Lubega, Annet Nabirye, the NRM fraternity, LC III Chairpersons, Luuka District Local Government, government officials, friends and other well-wishers for standing with the family during its difficult time.

However, he appealed to leaders and well-wishers not to withdraw their support after the burial, particularly emphasising the importance of helping the children with their education and upbringing.

He noted that the children were still young and would require continued guidance, care and financial assistance following the loss of their father and breadwinner.

The family's appeal underscored the need for sustained community and institutional support to ensure that Kagawa's children continue to access education and have the opportunity to build a secure future.