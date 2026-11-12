Nigeria: Atiku Has No Political Backing in His Home State - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has questioned the political influence of African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in his home state of Adamawa, claiming that the former vice president lacks the backing of influential political actors in the state.

Tinubu made the assertion on Wednesday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally held in Akure, Ondo State, where he also criticised former Anambra State governor and National Democratic Congress (NDC), presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, also urged the people of Ondo State to support his administration and re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general election.

Recalling the party's campaign outings across the country, Tinubu described the rallies in Kaduna, Cross River, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Ebonyi states as successful.

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He urged Ondo residents to demonstrate similar support for his presidency.

"Our president has asked us to speak for him," Shettima said while delivering Tinubu's message.

Taking a swipe at Atiku, the president questioned the ADC presidential candidate's political standing in Adamawa, arguing that he did not enjoy the support of the state's political leadership.

"Atiku Abubakar is from Adamawa State. Of all the five governors that have ruled Adamawa State, none of them are in alignment with Atiku. All the political power and actors in Adamawa State are not in alignment with Atiku," Tinubu said.

He also criticised Obi's record in office as governor of Anambra State, describing his performance as zero.