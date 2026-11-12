Ethiopia: U.S. Banker Sees Strong Business Prospects, Significant Growth Potential in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Chairman of the American Bankers Association (ABA) and Detroit-based First Independence Bank Chairman and CEO, Kenneth Kelly hailed Ethiopia's rising potential to attract foreign capital and financial sector transformation.

Speaking at a financial sector engagement in Addis Ababa today, Kelly said Ethiopia's evolving business environment and decision to open its banking sector to foreign investment offer significant opportunities for international investors and financial institutions.

Held under the theme: "The Next Bank May Not Look Like a Bank: Digital Payments, Financial Inclusion, Bank-Fintech Partnerships, and AI," the discussion included representatives of fintech companies, microfinance institutions, and telecommunications operators in Ethiopia.

Speaking at the occasion, Kelly said the engagement was intended to share experiences from the United States banking sector and explore ways to unlock Ethiopia's capital potential.

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He described Ethiopia's business environment as positive, citing the country's demographic potential and emerging investment opportunities.

The business environment here is very positive, Kelly said.

"I've looked at the demographics here in Ethiopia, and there's a lot of upside potential. For most economies, it's vital to ensure access to capital starts with small businesses to help drive broader economic growth."

Kelly emphasized the importance of expanding access to finance, particularly for small businesses, noting that facilitating capital access for small enterprises is essential to stimulating economic growth.

He also noted that Ethiopia's decision to open its banking sector to foreign investment presents new opportunities, while stressing the importance of establishing the necessary foundations to attract and realize investment.

Drawing on the American experience, Kelly highlighted the role of specialized lending, microfinance, and small-business financing programs, including support provided through the US Small Business Administration, in helping enterprises access capital and grow.

On his part, US Embassy Public Diplomacy Officer in Ethiopia, Jonathan Koehler, said the country's financial sector has been undergoing a significant period of transformation.

He noted that the opening of the banking sector to foreign investment, ongoing regulatory reforms, the expansion of digital financial services, and the growing roles of fintech companies and microfinance institutions are creating new opportunities to strengthen competition, broaden financial inclusion, attract investment, and promote economic growth.

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Koehler described the engagement as timely, emphasizing that the future of financial services extends beyond traditional banking institutions, with fintech companies, microfinance institutions, and telecommunications operators increasingly shaping how individuals and businesses access financial services.

He also highlighted the extensive US experience in developing a diversified financial system, promoting innovation, supporting entrepreneurship, and expanding access to finance.

Although financial systems operate within different institutional and regulatory frameworks, Koehler said exchanging experiences and lessons could help identify practical approaches relevant to Ethiopia's evolving financial landscape.