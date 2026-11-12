Somalia Repatriates 171 Citizens Stranded in Libya, Pledges Medical Support

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali federal government has repatriated 171 citizens who had been stranded in Libya, bringing them home as part of efforts to protect vulnerable migrants and support their return to society.

The returnees arrived at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, where they were officially welcomed by senior government officials and representatives of international organizations working on humanitarian assistance, migration and community reintegration.

The reception was attended by Health and Social Welfare Minister Dr. Ali Haji Aden, Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Minister Ali Yusuf Ali, widely known as Ali Hosh, and representatives of the European Union, Germany's development agency GIZ and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Government officials said the repatriation reflected the federal government's commitment to protecting Somali citizens abroad and assisting those returning after experiencing difficult conditions in other countries. They stressed that providing support and safeguarding the rights of returning citizens remained a national responsibility.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Saadiya Mohamed Macallin Hassan, director of refugee and internally displaced persons' health at the Health Ministry, said all 171 returnees would undergo comprehensive medical examinations to assess their health conditions and identify any medical needs requiring attention.

Health Minister Aden said the government would give particular attention to returnees with special needs to ensure they receive appropriate medical services, protection and care. He added that the authorities were committed to ensuring their safety and addressing their immediate needs following their arrival.

The Health Ministry said it would coordinate with international organizations and development partners to provide essential services and facilitate the returnees' reintegration into Somali communities.

The repatriation is part of broader humanitarian efforts to assist Somali migrants stranded in Libya, where migrants and refugees have faced difficult conditions during irregular migration journeys and while attempting to reach Europe.

The government said it would continue working with international partners to protect returning citizens, provide necessary assistance and help them rebuild their lives after returning home.