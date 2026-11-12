Somalia: U.S. Cites Deteriorating Runway for Withdrawal From Somalia's Baledogle Air Base

Mogadishu, Somalia — The U.S. military has explained for the first time why it relocated its personnel from Baledogle Military Airfield in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region, saying the deteriorating condition of the runway made it increasingly dangerous for aircraft to land.

Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, deputy commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), said Tuesday that the decision was driven entirely by economic considerations, with repairs to the airfield expected to cost tens of millions of dollars.

"The relocation from Baledogle was 100% an economic decision," Brennan told reporters. He said the runway had deteriorated to the point that landing aircraft there was becoming dangerous, making continued use of the facility increasingly difficult.

Most of the American personnel stationed at Baledogle, located about 90 kilometers (56 miles) northwest of Mogadishu, have been relocated to the Somali capital, where they will continue their operations. Brennan did not disclose whether any personnel had been moved to other locations in the country.

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Baledogle had served for years as a major hub for U.S. counterterrorism operations in Somalia, including air operations against al-Shabab militants and the training of Somali special forces. The facility also played an important role in supporting Somali government operations against the Islamist insurgency.

The relocation comes despite previous American investment plans aimed at expanding the military facility. As recently as May 2025, the United States was financing improvements at Baledogle, including accommodation for troops, medical facilities and enhanced security infrastructure, with the goal of making it a long-term operating base for American forces.

The departure marks a change in the U.S. military's operational footprint in Somalia, where Washington has maintained a key role in supporting government forces fighting al-Shabab. The United States has conducted airstrikes against the group and provided training, intelligence and logistical assistance to Somali security forces.

However, Brennan stressed that the withdrawal from Baledogle should not be interpreted as a reduction in American support for Somalia's security forces, seeking to distinguish the relocation from any broader change in Washington's counterterrorism commitment.