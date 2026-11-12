Kenya Allegedly Hosts Al-Shabab Figures Amid Deadly Cross-Border Attacks

Kenya is allegedly hosting senior Al-Shabab figures, including Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen and his associates, in Nairobi, even as the al Qaeda-linked group continues to carry out deadly attacks against Kenyan citizens and security forces.

The allegations have drawn renewed attention after the group killed seven people, including police reservists and construction workers, in an ambush in Mandera County on Tuesday.

Questions remain over how Kenyans will respond to the continued bloodshed on their own soil, as Laftagareen's presence has drawn attention amid the cross-border attacks.

Somalia's federal government has placed Laftagareen and members of his circle on a terrorism-related sanctions list over suspected links to Al-Shabab and alleged terrorist financing.

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Somali authorities have also accused militias loyal to him of coordinating with Al-Shabab fighters in repeated suicide bombings and ground attacks against federal and South West State forces in the Bay region.

Laftagareen is now in Nairobi, allegedly leading his militias from Kenya with Al-Shabab's backing, despite the allegations levelled against him and his associates by Mogadishu.

His presence has raised questions about Kenya's decision to host him while the same militant group continues to attack its citizens and security forces.

The situation has fuelled questions over whether Kenya is taking seriously the security threat posed by individuals accused of cooperating with Al-Shabab, as its own citizens continue to bear the consequences of the group's attacks.